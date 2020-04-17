Heath Slater and EC3 statements after his dismissal from WWE

Heath Slater and EC3 statements after his dismissal from WWE | Both fighters have made the first statements since leaving WWE.

Heath Slater talks about his dismissal from WWE

Heath Slater’s words were grateful to the company:

I think you guys want to hear the bad, but the reality is that WWE has provided my family and me income, new experiences and opportunities that I would never have had if I hadn’t worked there. We all have better and worse times, but WWE made it possible for me to fulfill my dream. I am very grateful, although my wife and the fans saw the flame go out little by little. The love I have for the people of WWE is incredible. Achievements are not measured by what you do above the ring, but by what you do when you get off. Thank you all, to my WWE family, to those who work backstage for letting me spread my wings and fly. Prepare for my return to the ring, because I will return better than ever.

EC3 statements

EC3’s statements weren’t as kind as Slater’s:

No. I will not do your podcast.⁣

⁣

No. I will not do an interview for your website.⁣

⁣

No. I am not interested in doing your autograph signing in eight months.⁣

⁣

For the first time, in a long time… ⁣

⁣

I control the narrative now.⁣

⁣# FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/VibQjmXbta – essential character III (@ therealec3) April 17, 2020

No, I will not do your podcast No, I will not do an interview for your website No, I am not interested in an autograph signing in eight months For the first time in a long time … I’m in control of the narrative

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.