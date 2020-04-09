Heath Ledger rejected the Oscars as a joke | .

The actor Heath Ledger he refused to appear at the Oscar Awards 2007 due to a joke about Secret on the Mountain, from 2005, which was written in the opening monologue of the ceremony, according to the co-star of the film Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I remember they wanted to make an opening for the Academy Awards that year it contained a joke about it. And Heath refused. At the time I was like, ‘Oh, okay, whatever.’ I always say: ‘It’s all so much fun‘. But Heath said, ‘It’s not a joke to me, I don’t want to make a joke about it,’ “Gyllenhaal told Another Man magazine.

“That’s what he loved about Heath. He never joked about it. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, and he would say, ‘No. This is about love.'”

Secret in the Mountains received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Performance for Gyllenhaal and Ledger, although both lost in that year.

In 2009, Ledger won, posthumously, an Oscar for his work as the Joker in The Night Knight.

Heath Ledger passed away in 2008, at 28, after an accidental overdose when ingesting narcotics such as oxycodone, diazepam, hydrocodone and doxylamine.

The interpretation he made with his joker in the batman movie The Night Knight he is considered to be one of the best of his career, although unfortunately he was awarded an Oscar after he lost his life.

April 4, 2020

Heath Andrew Ledger, simply known as Heath Ledger was of Australian origin born on April 4, 1979 and unfortunately left this world on January 22, 2008 at his 28 years old.

That Ledger died so young was one of the biggest losses for the Cinema industry for his work was beginning to excel, an unfortunate event to date many of his admirers regret.

