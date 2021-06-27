Heat wave suffocates western United States and sets records

PORTLAND.

The largest city in Oregon beat his record temperatures on Saturday and this Sunday could even more heat.

The meteorologists they forecast unprecedented temperatures on the west coast from USA, in the middle of a heat wave that has the inhabitants seeking refuge.

Stores sold all air conditioning machines and fans, hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination appointments, cities opened cooling centers, baseball teams canceled games, and power companies braced for the possibility of blackouts.

Portland, Oregon, reached temperatures of 42.2 degrees Celsius Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

The previous record was 41.7 degrees Celsius, seen in 1965 and 1981.

In Seattle, temperatures reached 38.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a record for the month of June and only the fourth time that that city has exceeded 38 degrees.

Thermometers on fire

Even warmer temperatures were predicted for Sunday and Monday, and there is a possibility that records will be broken.

In Seattle, the record temperature ever recorded is 39.4 degrees Celsius, in 2009.

Other cities and towns – including eastern Washington state to Portland and southern Oregon – will likely hold records as well.

Many areas are expected to break their records by several degrees.

That is a dangerous situation for a region accustomed to a temperate climate where the inhabitants generally do not have air conditioning.

The heat wave is a harbinger of global warming looming over the planet, warned Kristie Ebi, a professor of climate issues at the University of Washington.

We know from the evidence available from different parts of the world that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of heat waves and that is something we are going to have to get used to, ”Ebi said.

James Bryant, a resident of Seattle, went to buy an air conditioner due to the heat wave.

My house is already hot and they predict more heat in the coming days, and I have children and I have to take care of them, ”said Bryant.

It seems to be a trend … I don’t know what’s causing it, but it’s not funny at all, I’m sure of that, “he added.

jrr