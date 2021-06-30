Heat wave increases wildfires on the west coast of the United States

15 minutes. Dozens of fires on the west coast of the United States (USA), in the states of California, Oregon and Washington, have grown in recent hours due to the intense heat wave that hits that region of the country. Temperatures close to 50 degrees Celsius have been recorded.

According to data this Tuesday from the California Department of Fire Protection (Cal Fire), firefighters in the golden state are fighting the flames of 3 “big fires” and a dozen other minor fires. Together they have burned more than 6,300 hectares.

The largest in California right now, affecting about 5,400 hectares, is in Siskiyou County, near the Oregon border.

The flames of the “Lava Fire”, as the authorities baptized it, have caused the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents for fear of reaching residential areas close. So far, containment tasks have managed to retain 20% of this fire.

California experienced the worst year in its history in 2020 in terms of number of fires and burned area. More than 4 million acres burned, which is 1,618,742 hectares.

According to Cal Fire, that western US state suffered more than 9,900 fires last year. Almost 10,500 structures were damaged. Additionally, 33 fire-related deaths were confirmed.

Oregon and Washington

On the other hand, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), a state in which there are a dozen active fires, decided close several natural parks “until fire risk drops to moderate“according to a statement on Tuesday.

Likewise, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) predicted this Monday “a complicated wildfire season after a worse-than-usual spring,” a situation that now, with high temperatures, has worsened.

Precisely Seattle, the largest city in that state, reached 42.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. It is the highest temperature recorded there since at least 1945, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In Portland, the thermometer marked 46.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, also a record high.

In total, about 60 cities in the Pacific Northwest of the US and western Canada recorded high temperatures that have been record in many cases in recent days, according to the specialized website weather.com.