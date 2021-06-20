Heat wave in the western US is a health risk

Extreme temperatures like the ones that are scorching the western United States this week are not only annoying, they are also deadly.

Miami World / AP

This week’s record temperatures are a climate emergency, scientists and health experts say, in which heat is responsible for more deaths in the United States than all other natural disasters combined.

With more frequent and intense heat waves likely due to climate change, and with the worst drought in modern history, experts say communities must better protect vulnerable people, such as the homeless and those living in low-income neighborhoods. .

“This heat has a major effect on people and their health,” said Dr. Suganya Karuppana, medical director of the Valle del Sol community health clinics in Arizona.

People, like plants and animals, need cooler temperatures at night to recover from heat stress, scientists and doctors say. But nighttime temperatures are hovering around 90 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), so that’s not the case.

Karuppana noted that many visitors may be without a vehicle and have to take public transportation in the heat of Phoenix, walking through sparsely wooded neighborhoods and waiting at bus and light rail stops with little or no shade. Some people live in mobile homes with poor ventilation or without air conditioning. Or they could work outside in the sun in masonry or landscaping.

All week Phoenix has been burning with temperatures topping 115 ° F (46 ° C). Friday’s high set a record of 47 ° C (117 ° F), having broken another record of 48 ° C (118 ° F) on Thursday. This week daily records were also broken in Arizona, Nevada and California, including 53 ° C (128 ° F) in Death Valley on Thursday.

Those who are vulnerable to hot temperatures include the very young, the very old, and those with heart or kidney disease, conditions that disproportionately affect racial minorities.

“We are prepared for Phoenix and we are monitoring it closely,” said Nicolette Louissaint, executive director of Healthcare Ready, a Washington-based agency that was founded after Hurricane Katrina to help communities deal with natural disasters.

Louissaint said his organization has assisted in hot weather emergencies by funding cooling centers that offer bottled water and shade, or by coordinating transportation for seniors who do not have vehicles and need to travel for dialysis or heart checks.

“Extreme heat really aggravates these kinds of serious medical conditions,” he said. “It’s difficult for people who don’t have a lot of money.”

Phoenix and other local governments in the Southwest remind people through social media to drink lots of water, stay out of the sun if possible, and take frequent breaks on hot days. They warn people not to leave children or pets inside vehicles, and they work with nonprofits like the Salvation Army to open facilities where people can cool off.

The rising risks of the heat became painfully apparent three years ago, when 72-year-old Stephanie Pullman died at her home in the Phoenix area after Arizona’s largest electricity provider cut off her service for not paying $ 51. . A coroner said one of the causes of his death in 2018 was “exposure to ambient heat.”

As of Saturday, the county that includes Phoenix had reported three heat-related deaths, and another 20 deaths that could have been caused by the high temperatures are under investigation.

In recent years, heat-related deaths have increased dramatically in Maricopa County. Last year 323 were reported, the highest number on record. The highest rates were reported among blacks and Native Americans. About 80% of those who died were men.

People who live on the streets are at higher risk. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has said heat was either a primary or secondary cause in the deaths of 146 homeless people last year, when the summer was the hottest ever on record in Phoenix.

Scientists say the number of heat deaths is projected to increase in the western United States and the rest of the world.

As global average temperatures rise, the heat is becoming more extreme, said Gerald Meehl, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.

“As the average climate increases due to the increasing greenhouse gases produced by humans, we are seeing more intense, more frequent and longer heat waves,” said Meehl.

A study last month estimated that the annual number of heat deaths can be attributed to human-caused global warming. The study covered about 200 cities and found more than 1,100 deaths a year due to the heat caused by climate change, many of them in the north-central region and the east, where many people do not have air conditioning or are not used to the climate. warm.