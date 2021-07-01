Heat wave in the US and Canada: why can high temperatures kill?

A scorching heat wave “unprecedented” with temperatures approaching 50 ° C it is hitting Canada and some parts of the northwestern United States.

The phenomenon, caused by a “heat dome” of high pressure static hot air, it extends from California to the Arctic territories.

Only in Vancouver have they registered since Friday at least 130 sudden deaths, with extreme heat being a determining factor.

But how can you kill the heat and what preventive measures can be applied?

What impact does heat have on the body?

Whether we are in a snowstorm or a heat wave, our bodies will struggle to maintain a core temperature of about 37.5° C.

It is the temperature at which our bodies have evolved to function.

But, as mercury increases, the body has to work harder to keep its core temperature low.

Then it opens more blood vessels near the skin to release heat and comwe enzymes to sweat.

As sweat evaporates, heat loss from the skin increases dramatically.

It can be unpleasant, but sweating is our body’s way of keeping cool. (Photo: .)

When is it a problem?

Heat puts pressure on the body and the more temperatures rise, the greater the stress.

Open blood vessels lead to lower blood pressure and they make the heart work harder and pump faster to push blood throughout the body.

This can cause mild symptoms, such as an itchy heat rash or swollen feet as the blood vessels leak water.

But if the pressure drops too low, the blood will not reach the organs that need it and the blood pressure will increase. risk of heart attacks.

(Photo: .)

At the same time, sweating leads to the loss of fluids and salt and, more importantly, changes the balance between them in the body.

And this, combined with low blood pressure, can lead to heat exhaustion, whose symptoms include:

dizziness fainting confusion nausea muscle cramps headaches heavy sweating tiredness

Portland residents flocked to cooling centers like this one, set up in a convention center in Oregon. (Photo: . via .)

What should I do if I see someone suffering from heat exhaustion?

If they can be cooled in half an hour, then heat exhaustion is usually not serious.

The advice of the NHS (the British health system) is:

Take that person to a cool place. Get him to lie down and put his feet up a bit. Make him drink a lot of water; sports or rehydration drinks are fine too. Chill your skin: spray or sponge it with cold water and air it out. Cold compresses around the armpits or neck also help.

However, if the person does not recover within 30 minutes, what follows is a heatstroke.

It is a medical emergency and you should call the emergency number.

People with insolation they may stop sweating even though they are too hot. Your temperature could have exceeded 40° C and they could have seizures or lose consciousness.

Canada issued heat advisories for British Columbia and Alberta. (Photo: .)

Who is most at risk?

Healthy people should be able to cope with a heat wave using common sense, but some are at higher risk.

The people of advanced age or those who suffer from certain long-term illnesses, such as affections cardiac, they may be less able to cope with the stress that heat exerts on the body.

The diabetesBoth type 1 and type 2 can cause the body to lose water more quickly, and some disease complications can alter blood vessels and the ability to sweat.

It is also crucial to be able to recognize that you are too hot and to be able to do something about it.

That is something most of us take for granted. However, children, the babies and those who are less mobile may be more vulnerable. In addition, brain diseases such as dementia they can render people unaware of the heat or unable to do anything about it.

Homeless people will also be more exposed to the sun. And those who live in attics or upper floors will also face higher temperatures.

Children could be more vulnerable to heat waves, as well as people with dementia. (Photo: Nathan Howard / .)

Do some medications increase my risk?

Yes. But you should continue to take your medications normally and make a greater effort to stay fresh and hydrated.

The diuretics they increase the amount of water that the body expels. They are taken widely, even for heart failure. At high temperatures, the dangers of dehydration and imbalances in key minerals in the body increase.

The antihypertensive, which lower blood pressure, can combine with blood vessels that dilate to cope with heat and cause dangerous drops in blood pressure.

Some epilepsy and Parkinson’s medications can block sweating and make it harder for the body to cool down.

And other medications like lithium or statins can become more concentrated and troublesome in the blood if there is too much fluid loss.

Staying cool and hydrated is key to coping with the heat. (Photo: ALEXANDER NEMENOV / .)

Does it kill the heat?

Yes.

Every year there are thousands of deaths caused by high temperatures.

Most of them will be heart attacks and strokes caused by straining to keep body temperature stable.

The highest death rate begins to appear once the thermometer passes 25-26 ° C.

However, evidence suggests that deaths tend to be caused by higher temperatures. in the spring or early summer instead of the “heyday of summer.”

This could be because we start to change our daily behavior as the summer progresses and we get more used to dealing with the heat.

The evidence from previous heat waves is that the increase in deaths occurs very rapidly, within the first 24 hours of the heat wave.

This is in contrast to cold spells, which can also be deadly but take longer to have an impact.

Day and night temperatures

Obviously, the highest temperatures will be during the day, when the sun hits us, but the night temperature is also crucial.

The reason is that the body need a break.

If the stress of keeping core body temperature in check continues throughout the day and night, the risk of health problems increases.

Vancouver this Monday. (Photo: .)

So what do we do with the heat?

The advice is pretty simple and obvious: stay fresh and hydrated.

One way to look at it is to act like you would on a hot, sunny vacation – you don’t stop having fun, but you change your behavior. Do you really need to do that 10K run at noon or can you wait until evening?

Be sure to drink enough water or milk. Tea and coffee are good too. But you have to take into account excess alcohol, as it can increase the risk of dehydration.

And try to stay cool: If it’s hotter outside than inside, then it’s better to keep your windows and curtains closed. Or you may find it more pleasant to go to a park, with some breeze and shade.

