Heat wave in the United States: “almost” impossible without the human footprint

The effects of global climate change are notorious and the suffocating heat wave in the United States and Canada it is his most recent sample.

The record temperatures of nearly 50 degrees in the western Pacific Rim in both countries could not be explained without the footprint that human beings have left on the planet.

This is how one investigation which seeks to explain the heat wave in the United States and the Canadian territories.

Heat wave in the United States and Canada

A group of scientists gathered evidence that the climate change induced by human activities would be behind the sweltering temperatures in this region of North America.

During the last days of June, in the Pacific Northwest areas of the United States and Canada, the temperature records broke records by several degrees Celsius.

In cities like Portland, Oregon, the thermometer touches 40 degrees Celsius during the day.

Across the border, in Lytton, British Columbia, the heat wave has left temperatures as high as 49.6 degrees.

A race against time

The research was conducted by scientists from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Switzerland attached to the World Weather Attribution.

They collaborated to assess the extent to which human-induced climate change made this heat wave warmer and more likely.

The researchers used methods published and peer-reviewed, and analyzed how climate change affected maximum temperatures in the region.

According to experts, an event, such as that recorded in the Pacific Northwest areas of the United States and Canada, would have been at least 150 times rarer without human-induced climate change.

Based on data from records of daily maximum temperatures in the region, the heat wave was an event as rare as 1 in 1,000 years.

The heat wave was about 2 ° C warmer than it would have been if it had occurred at the beginning of the industrial revolution (when global average temperatures were 1.2 ° C cooler than today).

“An unknown territory”

If the planet were not immersed in a process of climate change, the Heat Wave in the United States and Canada would be almost inexplicable, the published research concluded.

The responsible researchers warn that “the rapid warming of the climate is taking us into uncharted territory.”

This already has “important consequences for health, wellness and livelihoods ”, they warned.

In Canada, authorities report the death of more than 400 people and in the United States there are 80 victims due to the deadly heat.

An extremely rare phenomenon

After reviewing various sources of information, the group notes that an event like the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave is a rare or extremely rare phenomenon under current weather conditions.

Under these ‘normal’ conditions it would be virtually impossible to explain it without considering man-made climate change.

In a few months it is expected to have more data on deaths related to high temperatures and their relationship with a sharp increase in hospital visits by diseases heat-related and emergency calls.

Other effects are related to changes in the water cycle.

We are not prepared

Heat waves are one of the deadliest natural hazards.

The heat wave in the United States and Canada affected a population not used to or prepared for these extreme temperatures.

Most homes do not have air conditioning, for example.

What does fate hold for us?

Predictions suggest that in 2040 we will have a world 0.8 ° C warmer than today, that is, by that year 2 ° C of global warming would be reached.

With that scenario, events like the Pacific Northwest heat wave, which is currently estimated to only occur once every 1,000 years, would occur roughly every 5 to 10 years.

The reported results are a strong warning, note the authors of the publication, who express that “adaptation and mitigation are urgently needed to prepare societies for a very different future.”

Recommendations:

The adaptation measures They must be much more ambitious and take into account the increasing risk of heat waves around the world. The deaths caused by the extreme heat they can be drastically reduced with proper preparation action. Heat action plans that incorporate early warning systems Heat waves can strengthen the resilience of cities and people. Longer-term plans are needed to modify environments built to be more suitable for today’s warmer climate and the additional warming expected in the future. The mitigation objectives of the greenhouse gases they must take into account the increasing risks associated with unprecedented weather conditions if warming is allowed to continue.