Heat wave in the southwestern US raises temperatures to 46 ºC in cities

15 minutes. A heat wave, with temperatures in some cities even exceeding 46 degrees Celsius, is hitting the southwestern United States (USA) these days. In addition, the country is experiencing a critical drought situation and is preparing for what could be another season of major fires.

Total, some 40 million people are under “excessive heat alert,” according to the National Weather Service. Specifically, in the states of Arizona, Nevada, California, Utah and Colorado.

The desert of Death Valley in California, where the lowest point in North America is located, reached temperatures in recent days above 50 degrees. This allowed some curious frying eggs on the asphalt, as shared in videos on social networks.

In fact, according to the US Drought Monitor, current conditions are the most extreme in the last 2 decades. The forecast is that temperatures will remain above normal on these dates until next week in much of the Californian territory.

In this situation, authorities recommend drinking plenty of fluids. They also advise avoiding sun exposure and staying indoors with air conditioning whenever possible.. Also, be in contact with relatives and neighbors, and under no circumstances leave small children or pets unattended inside vehicles.

The relief of the beaches

Despite the recommendations, many people along the Californian coast – where the temperatures are somewhat milder than in the interior – took advantage of this Thursday to approach the beach to cool off with the water and the ocean breeze.

To California Water Resources Institute Director Doug Parker, the current drought “is hotter than the previous ones”. As there is less snow cover available in the mountains of the state, it means “less capacity to replenish the reservoirs during the summer thaw.”

Thus, the current heat wave in the US comes after a particularly dry winter in the Southwest, especially in California, the largest and most populous state in the region. The snow in the mountains has already practically melted since mid-May. Furthermore, some of its largest reservoirs are at historic lows.

In the Sierra Nevada, the mountain range that separates California from neighboring Nevada, snowfall was particularly low last winter. By April 1 (the date when accumulated snow normally reaches its thickest), it stood at only 42 centimeters. This represents 59% of the average historical value on that date.

“The current drought has occurred rapidly and many of our ecosystems and our groundwater systems have not yet recovered from the previousThis was analyzed by Parker, who is part of the University of California of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to its projections, California will be able to handle the drought of this 2021 “without too many interruptions.” However, if it persists until next year, the state will need “mandatory reductions in water use throughout its territory.”

Low rain levels

Like snow, rainfall throughout the winter – the state’s wet season – has also been well below normal. Towns such as Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Francisco and San José have registered rain levels that do not even reach 45% of normal.

Extremely dry conditions and the heat wave augur badly for the US fire season. It just begins now with the arrival of summer and that last year was catastrophic, with 5 of the 6 largest fires ever recorded in California history.

On this possible scenario, researcher Richard Seager, of the Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University, said there is “fear” that this year an equally disastrous season will repeat itself.

“Extreme heat, little rainfall, and dry soils and vegetation increase fire risk. Our fear is that another extreme fire season may occur this year as in 2020, “Seager predicted.