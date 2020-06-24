Video

The Arctic has a fever and catches fire, at least in parts. And scientists wonder in alarm what it means to the rest of the world.

The thermometer rose to 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) on Saturday, probably a record high, in the Russian city of Verkhoyansk in Siberia, a region of the world known for freezing. The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that such a reading, if confirmed, would be unprecedented north of the Arctic Circle.

« The Arctic is, figuratively and literally, on fire: it is heating up much more quickly than we thought in response to increasing levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and this warming leads to rapid melting and an increase in forest fires, ”said climatologist Jonathan Overpeck of the University of Michigan.

« The record warming in Siberia is a huge warning sign, » Overpeck wrote in an email.

This year, much of Siberia recorded temperatures well above a simple off-season heat. From January to May, the average climate in the north-central region has been 8 degrees C (14 ° F) above average, according to the NGO Berkeley Earth.

« That is much, much warmer than it has ever been in the region in that time period, » said climatologist Zeke Hausfather of Berkeley Earth.

Siberia is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for its extreme temperatures, where the thermometer has oscillated 106 degrees Celsius (190 ° F) between a low of minus 68 ° C (minus 90 ° F) and the current 38 ° C ( 100.4 ° F).

For the inhabitants of the Sakha Republic, in the Russian Arctic, a heat wave is not necessarily a bad thing. Vasilisa Ivanova and her family spent the week bathing and sunbathing on the Lena River.

But for scientists, « the alarms should sound, » Overpeck wrote.

Such a prolonged heat wave has not been seen in Siberia for thousands of years, « and it is yet another sign that the Arctic is amplifying global warming more than we thought, » Overpeck said.

The Russian Arctic is one of the regions with the fastest warming in the world.

For a few decades, the Earth’s temperature has increased by an average of 0.18 degrees C (almost a third of a degree Fahrenheit) every 10 years. But in Russia the increase is 0.47 degrees C (0.85 ° F) and in the Russian Arctic 0.69 degrees C (124 ° F), said Andrei Kiselyov, chief scientist at the Moscow-based Voeikov Geophysical Observatory .

« In that sense, we are ahead of the world, » said Kiselyov.

The increase in temperatures in Siberia has been linked to prolonged fires that worsen every year and with the thawing of permafrost, a very serious problem because buildings and pipelines are being built on this land. Thawing releases more heat-trapping gases and dries out the soil, which fuels fires, said Vladimir Romanovsky, a permafrost scholar at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

« In this case it is even more serious, because the previous winter was unusually warm, » said Romanovsky. The permafrost thaws, the ice melts, the soil sinks, and all of this can cause a feedback loop that exacerbates the thawing of the permafrost and « cold winters cannot stop it, » he added.