Heat wave in North America leaves 100 dead and 78 wildfires

The heat wave unprecedented that affects the west coast of Canada and the United States these days, with temperatures close to 50 degree Celsius, has left more than a hundred dead in both countries, according to data from official sources.

On Canada, the authorities of British columbia -The most western province of the country- have explained that extreme temperatures have been responsible for an unusual increase in deaths in recent days, to the point that they consider the heat wave as a higher risk than covid-19.

Between June 25 and 28, coinciding with the heat wave, there has been an excess of 100 deaths: the average number of deaths on these dates is 130 and has shot up to 233

The forensic director of that province, Lisa lapointe, said in a statement that between June 25 and 28, coinciding with the heat wave, there have been an excess of one hundred deaths compared to the average number of deaths at this time of year. In that sense, he specified that the average number of deaths between those dates should have been 130, but that it has shot up to 233.

Extreme conditions

Despite the fact that temperatures have dropped in the last hours in the interior of the Canadian province, the conditions are still extreme, since if the humidity is taken into account the thermal sensation it is above 40 degrees.

The heat of recent days has also favored the fires, with 78 forest fires active as of this Thursday in British Columbia. The flames have forced the evacuation of several communities, including the town of Lytton, which reached the highest temperature in Canadian history on Tuesday, 49.6 degrees Celsius.

The town of Lytton reached the highest temperature in Canadian history last Tuesday: 49.6 degrees Celsius

As British Columbia and the Pacific coast states of Washington and Oregon (USA) have begun to experience lower temperatures, the focus is now on the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The Meteorological Service of Canada has warned that areas of the three provinces are reaching record highs as the “heat dome”, as this meteorological phenomenon is known, consisting of a mountain of hot air that “has become stuck” in the upper layers of the atmosphere , it moves slowly towards the east of the country.

The city of Calgary, Alberta’s most populous, today had a high of 33 degrees Celsius, while Saskatoon, in neighboring Saskatchewan, was accumulating 34 degrees and Thompson, a population that borders the arctic zone, it also added 34 degrees.

In the town of Churchill, located in the province of Manitoba and which during much of the year attracts visitors from all over the world who want to see polar bears, the thermometer read 30 degrees.

The “heat dome” begins to move

The so-called “heat dome” –a thick layer in the atmosphere that affects pressure and wind patterns– has caused this event on the west coast of both countries and has begun to move inland, based on the temperatures recorded in other US states and Canadian provinces.

These regions of North America are not used to this type of heat: less than 40% of homes have air conditioning, which causes many people to travel to public centers to cool off

Meanwhile, the thermometer in the US state of Idaho, which borders Washington and Oregon, has exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

This “heat dome” is essentially a mountain of hot air associated with high pressure that “has become stuck” on the west coast of both countries, the spokesperson for the environmental organization Climate Power explained to .. Antonieta Cádiz.

Heat waves and climate crisis

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that with the climate changeExceptional events such as heat waves are becoming more common and prolonged, posing a threat to people’s health, agriculture and the environment.

These regions of North America are not used to this type of heat and less than 40% of the houses have air-conditioning, which is causing many people to have to go to bookstores or shopping centers for a few hours to refresh themselves, says the WMO.

The Canadian people of Lytton (British Columbia) is the most prominent case because it broke its heat record last Sunday with 46.6 degrees Celsius, but just 24 hours later it surpassed it, reaching 47.9 degrees Celsius on Monday to reach 49.6 degrees on Tuesday, the highest historical temperature in the country.

The climate crisis makes extreme weather events such as heat waves more common and prolonged, warns WMO

“We are breaking records that there is no point in breaking so early in the season. We have had many days in a row like this and every day we wake up with higher temperatures ”, said the Canadian meteorologist Armel Castellan.

“That night temperatures are higher than the average during the day in June is a big problem. Our bodies have to cool down before facing another day of high temperatures, “added the expert.

Rights: Creative Commons.