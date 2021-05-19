Heat on a motorcycle: How to fight it

Summer and the motorcycle have a love-hate relationship, it is the time of year that provides us with the most hours of light, giving us the opportunity to do motorcycle days from breakfast to dinner. This allows us to do the entire desired route without worrying about it getting dark, but it is very hot. There are those who fight the hot summer by heading with their motorcycle to more pleasant areas of temperature, such as the Alps, North Cape … but in the south of our country there are also wonderful areas that we can use as playgrounds. The same thing happens with our neighbor Portugal and the south of France that also contribute days of sweat.

It is not “cool” to go at 45 degrees on the bike but there are certain tricks that will help us in our days in full sun.

Anyone who already has a few summers on a motorcycle knows that the main thing is to be well coveredThere is nothing like a good sunburn so that the heat also accompanies us during the night in bed, so the less skin we expose to the sun, the better. But there are those who think that “If we are well covered, we will roast like chickens”, well, not necessarily. This is an error in which many fall, usually those with very little or no experience on a motorcycle or who use it from Easter to bouquets, seeing scenes of people in T-shirts, shorts and without gloves circulating on a motorcycle no longer in the city, yes not on motorways and national roads, an undesirable behavior considering the consequences that the asphalt has on our skin in a fall. If the motorcycle has something, it is that we have clothes of all kinds and materials for any situation, therefore, the ideal is to get specific summer clothes.

This clothing will provide us with three key things.

Correct air flow.Protection against falls.Protection against the sun.

Thanks to her, we will improve our well-being a lot while we enjoy the summer on a motorcycle. But be careful, as always, let’s not skimp, I’m not saying you have to spend € 1000 on the best of the kits, but With a budget of € 250 we can get a first class jacket and pants that will make our lives easier while maintaining security.

Once the theme of the main kit has been overcome, we can start talking about the “pajamas” and other accessories that are basically direct aids in the war against the heat.

The cooling vest

Opinions of all kinds are heard about this type of vest, and it is that we must be careful with what we expect. Many people have bought these types of vests carried by the promise that you are cool, and they think that when they roll at 45 degrees, they will go as if they were in their living room with the air conditioning. And no, it is not what we get. I include myself because I have committed that sin. In 2019 I bought a Magna brand thinking about how spectacularly well it would go on my summer trip, and although I did not get what I wanted, I realized the reality. And it is not such a dire reality. The truth is that it works, and it works very well, but it is not an air conditioner. What you get with this type of vest is to simply turn an infumable heat into a manageable heat. They have a very simple operation, you open the cap, you add a pint of water, you distribute it well so that all the internal cellulose is soaked, and remove the excess water (if there is any), once this is done, you put it either directly on top of the skin or on top of the shirt (the fewer layers you wear between the vest and the skin, the better. As soon as the air begins to pass through the vest, you will notice the improvement in temperature. This is key it has to pass the air, if not, it does not work, so refrain from using it with the intermediate or winter jacket.

Cold vest

It is similar to the cooling vest we talked about before, but in this case, It has some gel packs that you put in the freezer overnight and voilà! The next day you have a few hours of cold. In this case, I think they are quite cool, but I have not tried it, so my friends, I cannot speak about this from experience.

Camelback

Let’s see, honestly, carrying water in a bottle for a lifetime is worth it, but, if I think the camelback provides extra security versus the classic bottle. It may seem like it’s getting a little out of hand, how is a camelback going to be an extra security? Well I think it is. Because the fact of having so easy to drink water makes us drink water every little while, although we do not have an apparent thirst. And this minimizes the possibility of hypotension and dizziness due to dehydration as well as severe hyperthermia (heat stroke). I think it’s obvious right? The bottle conditions our drinking to the fact of stopping, and even carrying water in the suitcase, more than one “forgets” to stop to hydrate properly. Having a dry mouth is one of the first signs of dehydration, if we notice it, it is advisable to stop as soon as possible to hydrate.

The boots

This is another thing that some bikers are surprised to hear, but indeed, wearing rigid boots (imagine the enduro type) makes us go through less heat. It may seem incongruous, we are saying that you have to wear specific clothing with good air flows, but instead the “crazy guy” says that enduro boots are less hot … I have my reasons for this opinion.

I refer once more to my particular experience with your permission.

I use an Alpinestar Tech10 Enduro that have several layers between the outer plastic, the protections, the raincoat and the padding. And what happens? That between those layers there is a little air, that makes the fiery air that gushes out from the engine area (which in my case also goes directly to the feet) very hot the outer plastic, but, that heat does not reach the foot, so I only feel the heat that my own foot generates (which is much less than the 80/90 degrees that should impact against the boots). For all this, I think that sometimes there are those who have only one set of boots, prefer to go “lighter” in summer, but if instead of that, they wear their usual seemingly warm boots, they will end up thanking it.

Conclusions

As we can see, there are many ways to combat the heat on a motorcycle, here we have mentioned some but there are even motorcycle air conditioners, so let’s not make the dangerous mistake of going as if we were bathing in the pool while we rolled with our saddles. Let’s enjoy the coming summer minimizing risks and with care, not only with the heat, but also with the Covid!