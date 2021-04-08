Heat in winter, cold in spring

Little is expected of the winter transfer markets at this time and, given the circumstances, little will be expected from now on and in the years to come.

Because of the pandemicAs one of the fundamental factors, the investment was very poor in January and it should not be too surprising that the reinforcements have barely been noticed in these three months, with between eight and thirteen half-league matches for newcomers. Only 18 million euros spent on four of the nine signings they already say it all in front of the twenty assignments that are also happening with more pain than glory.

Carlos Fernandez, of the Seville to Real society, it was the most expensive signing –ten million euros– and has offered poor performance: eight games -seven of the League and one of the Cup-, 174 minutes, two yellow cards and a single assistance of a ‘nine’ that has gone unnoticed until now. This could be a clearly illustrative example of how the winter boosters.

BARÇA AND MADRID, WITHOUT WINTER SIGNINGS

Up to five teams LaLiga Santander preferred not to use this letter offered by the market, including three considered historical ones. Neither Real Madrid nor FC Barcelona nor Athletic, Besides of Betis and the I raised, decided to strengthen in January against the four incorporations of Elche, the most reinforced, the last two now in March.

Just over a third of the novelties are appearing more than shining ten hauls from the end of The league.

PAPU GÓMEZ, THE SECOND MOST EXPENSIVE

Among the signings, the most notable are Papu Gomez (Seville), Capoue (Villarreal), Ferreyra (Celtic) and Aleix Garcia (Eibar), while among the loaned players the exazulgrana Aleñá, Kubo and Sofian chakla, in Getafe; Olaza and Kenan Kodro, in Valladolid; Sundays Quina, in Granada; Ruben Nephew, in Cádiz; Manu Sanchez, in Osasuna; Aaron Martin, in Celta, and, finally, Mojica, in Elche.

The Argentine midfielder of Seville Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez, with the second most expensive transfer (5.5 million) coming from Atalanta, is being used regularly by Julen lopetegui, although it only averages 47.2 minutes per game. A case similar to that of his countryman Facundo Ferreyra, from Celta, who came free from Benfica and has already scored a goal with little timing: 17.8 per game.

ALEÑÁ AND MOUSSA DEMBÉLÉ, CARA Y CRUZ

Who does not respond to the expectations generated is the French Moussa Dembélé, center forward Olympique de Lyon assigned to Athletic, with little profitability: four parties -two in the League and two in the Champions League- and only 87 minutes.

On the contrary, the most used reinforcement is the French pivot of the Villarreal Étienne Capoue, what did it cost two million transfer to Watford and has already disputed 1,248 minutes in 16 games -nine of League, three from the Copa del Rey and four from the Europa League-, at an average of 78 ‘per game. Cross and face of the winter market, just like Carles Aleñá in Getafe: he is the only one who has played almost everything (13 of 13 games, 878 ‘) and with a successful balance: one goal and two assists.

INEDITOS GAZZANIGA AND RAMALHO

A separate mention deserves the Argentine goalkeeper of Elche Paulo Gazzaniga, unpublished after loan from Tottenham. With zero minutes there is also the defender Jonás Ramalho, former Girona loaned to Osasuna.

In the same way, the athletic man is not included in the relationship. Geoffrey kondogbia, who is appearing but arrived in the month of November, before the opening of the transfer market.

DIVERSE LUCK ON THREE ‘MOVED’ BENCHES

With the opening of winter market transfers, they also renewed three LaLiga benches: Marcelino Garcia Toral, in it Athletic, by Gaizka Garitano; José Rojo Martín, ‘Pacheta’, by Míchel, and Abelardo Fernandez by Pablo Machín.

Mixed luck in all three cases. Marcelino landed in La Catedral in a surprising way with the title of the Super Cup, after defeating Real Madrid in the semifinals and Barça in the final, but they lost to Real Sociedad in the final of the Copa del Rey last Saturday.

In it Huesca, Pacheta keeps the Barça team in the fight for salvation with good feelings, while in the Alaves, the bad dynamic of results that has placed the babazorros as bottom players has accelerated the replacement of the Asturian coach by the former Villarreal from Madrid Javi calleja from this monday.