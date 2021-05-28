Heat fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo

The fans present at the match between the Mimai Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, tolerated Giannis Antetokoiunmpo on the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo he was on the free throw line when fans began to offend and provoke him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo I do not take the pressure of the fans who tried to offend him during free throws in the NBA.

Here the video:

The best of Game 3 between the Heat and the Bucks: Miami fans counting the seconds it took for Giannis to hit his free. pic.twitter.com/DXUc0KkrTr – Let’s Talk About Basketball (@HDB_ok) May 28, 2021

Unfortunately the team of Miami Heat lost again to the Milwaukee Bucks in a game with a great advantage of 28 points 113-84.

Giannis Antetokounmpo he finished the game with 17 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists in 33 minutes of play.

Possibly the Milwaukee Bucks team will give it a tremendous sweep in the series of Playoffs on the NBA apparently in the last three games.