In a very moving way, Raúl González showed in ‘Wake up America’ that he went to live, by this quarantine, to his parents’ house to take care of them and that they do not have to go outside, since his father, in addition, is battling against bone cancer.

Through the new segment of the morning show Univision, ‘My coronavirus diary’, the talents of the program share how they live, these times of coronavirus, not only at work, but also in their homes. This Friday it was the turn of Raúl González, who showed how he does all the household chores that have to do with the outside.

What was striking was seeing that he is not living at home, but his parents’. Yes, the Venezuelan presenter moved in with Jose Raul and Star In order not only to take care of them in everything they need, to prevent them from having to go outside, but also to be aware of their dad’s health.

It is that although both are within what is considered the risk population due to their age, José Raúl is also battling, with great success, against bone cancer.

The video started with González from his bed, in the room he has in his parents’ house, waking up at 4:30 am! … Then he does the show, and later he has the production meeting on his way to the dry cleaner where he leaves and she looks for the clothes of the show, she changes, and she makes the purchases in the supermarket.

“For me one of the most important moments of the day, and one of the greatest blessings, (is) to come to my house and to be able to share and care, as they did with me for a long time, the encounter with the two human beings who they are my strength, my love, my everything, my parents ”, explains the driver in the video.

In the story you can also hear how the parents share how they are living all this, and how they miss their grandchildren, the children of their youngest daughter, Militza, whom they have not been able to see, physically, since the quarantine began.

