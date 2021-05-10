Heartwarming message from Biden for Mother’s Day: “Thank you for helping us overcome the pandemic”



The president sent his first message for Mother’s Day.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

East Mother’s days did not go unnoticed by the president Joe Biden, who asked everyone not to stop calling their loved ones, in his first message as president on such an important date.

The president remembered his mother Catherine Eugenia Finnegan and shared the moving video on his social networks, when the Secretary of Labor called his mother from Oval Office.

Don’t forget to call your moms today, folks. pic.twitter.com/2oQ9mAo3Uh – President Biden (@POTUS) May 9, 2021

The president also sent a loving message to his wife Jill, mother of her daughter Ashley, through their social networks.

“Congratulations to all mothers”, expressed the president.

Happy Mother’s Day to the love of my life and the life of my love, Jill. pic.twitter.com/5NPg2XrqcC – President Biden (@POTUS) May 9, 2021

Hours earlier, the president called on everyone at times of the pandemic that the restrictions are lifted.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for moms across the country. To all the moms who have helped us overcome this pandemic, as frontline workers, caregivers, parents and more, happy Mother’s Day. Thank you from a grateful nation “, he expressed.

This has been an extraordinarily tough year for moms across this country. To all the moms who have carried us through this pandemic – as frontline workers, caregivers, parents, and more – happy Mother’s Day and thank you from a grateful nation. – President Biden (@POTUS) May 9, 2021

Wife of veteran deported by Trump celebrates Mother’s Day in the US

Mexican Alejandra Juárez, wife of a Decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps, could celebrate this Mother’s Day in Florida with her two American daughters after being deported in 2018 during the Donald Trump administration thanks to the approval of a humanitarian permit from the current Administration.

Upon arrival this Saturday in Orlando, in central Florida, Juarez, 42, thanked the Government of Democrat Joe Biden, politicians and their lawyers for allowing her to meet with her husband, Cuauhtémoc Juárez, 44, and their daughters, 11 and 19 years old, in the United States.

The congressman of Puerto Rican origin Darren soto He pointed out that it was an “unjust” deportation and was happy that the woman will be able to be with her daughters Estela and Pamela thanks to the humanitarian permit, which, however, is temporary.

“Our fight does not end until Alejandra achieves permanent immigration status and all separated families are reunited”, said Democrat Soto in a statement.

“I want to thank Darren Soto (…). This is what healing looks like. This is what this president is doing, healing this country. Thank you President Biden, thank you, God bless you “Juárez told reporters at the airport.

Soto added that Congress must pass immigration measures that help family reunification, including one that protects spouses of veterans.

The journey of the Mexican, who resided in the city of Davenport, in Polk County (Florida), began in 2013 at a traffic stop when local police stopped her and handed her over to federal immigration authorities for being undocumented.

Juárez entered the country illegally in 1998 and was deported twenty years later, in August 2018, as part of the strong immigration policies of former President Trump (2017-2021).

The Republican’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy also separated at least 5,500 immigrant children from their parents, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

This organization details that to date, approximately 400 parents separated from their children at the border have not been located and it is estimated that some 1,000 families have not yet been reunited.

With information from EFE