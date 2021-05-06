Heartland ‘is Ubisoft’s new free game

The Division has undoubtedly become one of Ubisoft’s most successful franchises. For this reason, the French company has taken a step forward to, for the first time, diversify the saga outside of the numbered deliveries that we already know. So they announced The Division: Heartland, a new free to play (free) that will reach consoles, PC and video game streaming platforms.

Although Ubisoft has not confirmed its specific release date, it anticipates that it will be available between 2021 and 2022. Following the latest moves in the industry, we are more likely to enjoy it until next year. As explained in their statement, The Division: Heartland will be set in the same universe of existing titles. However, it will take place in a completely new location.

“We are very proud of what our teams have achieved with this franchise and of the incredible universe they have created. Its potential and depth allow us to explore exciting new content that will please loyal fans of The Division as well as new ones. “

Heartland is being developed by Red Storm Entertainment, who already has experience with Tom Clancy brand games. In the past, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon have participated in the saga. In fact, they also collaborated on the first The Division with Massive Entertainment. Ubisoft made it clear that the new title will work completely independently, hence the inclination towards the free to play model.

Unfortunately They have not shared more details. We do not know if The Division: Heartland will return to the fundamental mechanics of the main saga, or if on the contrary it will bet on a different experience. To be honest, it would be surprising if they deviate from the gameplay that catapulted them to success.

The Division is coming to mobile phones and Netflix

The French also made it known that the franchise will make its debut on mobile devices. In the coming months they will share more information about it. For its part, The Division 2 will receive new content at the end of 2021. Finally, the company took advantage of the Heartland announcement to remind us that Netflix is ​​currently working on a The Division movie starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, while Rawson Marshall Thurber will direct.

