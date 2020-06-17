The Battlegrounds Pirates & Mayhem fight will air live on official Hearthstone channels.

Hearthstone exceeded 100 million active players after recently meeting his sixth year of life, making it one of the most successful games of all time. The popular Blizzard card title stands out for incorporating new content every so often, such as Outland Ashes, his latest expansion. Now the title has confirmed that it will broadcast live the event of Campos de Batalla with over $ 200,000 in prizes.

Blizzard’s popular card game has announced in an official statement to end the flourish to the Vil Fire Festival will return the Battlefields fight. In this way, next Tuesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Spanish time, 16 well-known Hearthstone players, divided into 4 teams (Southsea Swashbucklers, Bloodsail Buccaneers, Fogsail Freebooters, and Northsea Navigators) will battle each other for a share of the $ 200,000 grand prize during seven rounds of rampant action on Battlegrounds.

The operation is simple. In each round two games will be played simultaneously and in each of them points will be awarded to participants based on the position they have achieved, points to be added to the team total. The first place gives 5 points, while the second gives 4 points, the third 2 points and the fourth only 1. Regarding the prizes, in total there are $ 200,000 at stake.

On June 23, the Battlefields fight will take place

The final places and the corresponding prizes will be established based on the total points of each team after 7 rounds. In the event of a tie, the number of first places that each team has achieved will be counted. These are the awards that are achieved depending on the position:

Team in first place: $ 20,000 for each member.

Team in second place: $ 12,500 for each member.

Team in third place: $ 10,000 for each member.

Team in fourth place: $ 7,500 for each member.

The fight of Pirates & Mayhem Battlegrounds It will be broadcast live on Hearthstone’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube. In addition, the participants themselves will carry out broadcasts on their own channels. But that’s not all, as a series of gifts are also offered to see the event. From June 23 at 5:30 p.m. to June 24 at 4:30 p.m. Spanish time, those viewing a total of two hours (not necessarily consecutive) of any Hearthstone broadcast on Twitch, will get an envelope of Outland Ash cards.

For their part, those who see 4 hours they will take another envelope of letters. It should be noted that viewing time accumulates in the Hearthstone category as long as the Battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked.

