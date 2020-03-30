Hearthstone, which recently fulfilled his sixth year of life, by which time it has become one of the most popular mobile games with more than 100 million players, it continues to add new content to support its large mass of players. After Spirit of Competition, your anniversary event, and begin Year of the Phoenix with a new expansion, the popular Blizzard card game has announced that it is canceling its face-to-face events and a series of surprises for homemade Fireside Gathering.

He coronavirus It continues to spread over time throughout the world, a deadly epidemic that quarantines millions of people, who can barely leave their homes to perform a small series of tasks, such as shopping. In this way, and in view of the current health risks of the agglomerations, Hearthstone, as I already made Pokémon GO, has confirmed through an official statement that cancel upcoming Fireside Gatherings and disable the option to create public events. Likewise, it has also announced that from now on current public events will become private.

“We want all of you who are at home to have the opportunity to participate in the weekend prior to launch, so the operation of private events will remain the same. Players will be able to register their own individual event to enjoy the opening of Outland Ash card packs, which will be held the weekend of April 3-6. Over the next week, all scheduled events will become private. Thank you for your understanding, Innkeepers and Contenders ”, can be read in the statement released by the popular Blizzard card game.

Hearthstone public events will become private

Hearthstone has also announced surprises for the homemade Fireside Gathering, which will allow, among other things, beat Nemsy Necrochispa if the organizational prerequisites are met. Basically, this means having a consolidated tavern. It will even be possible receive the back of the Fireside Gatherings letter, create the announcement of the event the same day it is going to be held, enjoy the same Fireside fights as in the public Fireside Gatherings and appear on the website only for the organizing innkeeper. In this way, Fireside Gathering will be visible in the game client and attendees can also search and find it.

For its part, this is What you can’t do with a private Fireside Gathering– Appear on the pages of the tavern or upcoming events, search the next events page or count it for the progress of any tavern or tavern. In other words, these events will not count towards consolidating the tavern. For this, the players will continue to have to hold future public events with at least 3 registrations.

But that’s not all, as the private pre-launch Fireside Gathering will provide an opportunity to open packets of Outland Ashes cards before official launch of the new Hearthstone expansion, which will take place next Tuesday, April 7. Private events will be held the weekend prior to the launch of Outland Ashes, that is, from April 3 to 6. In addition, it should be noted that Hearthstone has a new rival on Android, since a few days ago it officially arrived GWENT, The Witcher’s card game, to Google Play.

