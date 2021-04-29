Heartburn, reflux, heartburn … Watch out for ‘Barret’s esophagus’!

04/29/2021 at 2:39 PM CEST

How many times after a great meal with family or friends have we spent a doggy afternoon? A feeling of burning in the pit of the stomach, heartburn & mldr; It can be normal on some occasions, but when some of these annoyances become common, we should not let it go. We could have ‘Barrett’s esophagus’.

The esophagus is a “tube” that connects the mouth to the stomach. As the Dr. Susana Jiménez Contreras, specialist in the digestive system, this pathology is due to the fact that “normal cells in the lining of the esophagus (called squamous cells) are replaced by a different cell line (called intestinal cells).”

And it is that when we have reflux (gastric and duodenal juices rise up into the esophagus) regularly and continuously, damages the mucosa that covers this tube that carries food to our stomach.

‘Interestingly, intestinal cells are more resistant to acid than the squamous cells of the esophagus, and for this reason it is assumed that these cells develop, with the aim of protecting the esophagus from exposure to acid. The problem is that intestinal cells are at risk of transforming into malignant cells ”, explains the expert.

According to some estimates, in Spain about 2,500,000 people have Barrett’s esophagus, although only about 400,000 are diagnosed.

Barrett’s esophagus symptoms

“Barrett’s esophagus does not cause symptoms by himself ”, according to Dr. Jiménez.

In fact, most diagnoses occur in patients with symptoms of ‘gastroesophageal reflux disease, which causes burning, regurgitation of gastric contents and, less frequently, dysphagia ”.

When these annoyances are prolonged and are no longer a specific issue, it is best to go to a specialist who will determine what problem we are facing.

For this, it is essential to perform a gastroscopy, to be able to see the interior of the esophagus and stomach through a camera. During this test, the specialist can also take samples of the area to perform a biopsy, which will be the definitive proof of the presence of the disease.

Risk factor’s

Anyone can suffer from this digestive pathology, but the specialist from the Spanish Digestive System Foundation points out some factors that can make us more or less prone to developing Barrett’s esophagus.

• Age: this pathology is very typical among middle-aged and elderly people. The mean age of the patients at the time of diagnosis is 55 years.

• The sex: the mens they are more prone to suffer from this digestive pathology.

• Race: Curiously, the Asian and African populations are less susceptible to its development. It is a disease more typical of the race White.

• Tobacco: a higher prevalence has been observed in smokers than non-smokers.

Treatments

When we talk about how to treat this pathology, we generally focus on minimize reflux and heartburn-related discomfort. In this way, we also release the exposure of the cells of the esophagus to gastric acids and bile.

But there are four pillars in treatment:

• Changes in lifestyle (no alcohol or tobacco) and improved diet.

• Use of drugs, specifically proton pump inhibitors, which are the famous stomach protectors.

• Continuous monitoring of the disease by performing endoscopies and biopsies with which to obtain information on the cells of the esophageal mucosa.

• Surgical treatments with radiofrequency or mucosectomy.

Can it cause esophageal cancer?

The doctor Francisco García Fernández explains that “the risk of a patient with Barrett’s esophagus developing esophageal cancer is quite low, about 0.5% per year, so it should not be a cause for alarm.”

But it is true that «In a very small number of patients, changes in the cells of the esophagus can turn into cancer. ‘ Hence the importance of carrying out a detailed follow-up of this pathology.

Visit the digestive system specialist regularly It will allow you to look for cells that begin to have abnormal changes. And detecting these anomalies early will prevent the development of tumors in this area of ​​our digestive system.