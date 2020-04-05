Heartbroken Yahir reveals his son’s addiction process | Instagram

The singer, former member of the Academy Yahir he is devastated by the current situation he is facing due to his son’s addictions.

The former academic, who had not spoken on the subject at the request of his own son Tristan he couldn’t take it anymore and broke the silence.

The interpreter himself who currently stars the play “Today I can not get up“Where he shares the stage with the singer BelindaHe noted that his son is greatly affected by criticism and the media, which is why he had not commented until now.

Tristan Otho, is the singer’s son and is going through an addiction process of which today his father, the famous singer Yahir reveals the unfortunate news.

The artist’s son was known to the media when his father participated in the TV Azteca reality show ” The academy“In its first generation, at this time Tristan He was still very young, however, now at 22 he is wrapped in the sad world of addictions.

It was during an interview with Yordi Rosado Through which the former academic spoke about his relationship with his son and detailed the moments when he was accompanying him everywhere when he was just starting his career in the world of music and I accompanied him to play in some bars.

It has been very difficult, very complicated, what definitely hurts me the most is my son Tristan. Thanks to love, company, his mother’s part, with whom I am very grateful because my son has not stopped fighting for a single day. it’s very good .

He also confessed that his son asked him not to speak about it because of the fort impact caused by the media.

Similarly, he pointed out that he has always tried to do his best and give him the best example your son working and being well with my family.

For this reason they also thank all the support for that he has received, as well as from his team, due to the family situation with his son 22 years.

