Heartbreaking: “Don’t leave me alone,” cries a woman as she carries the body of her three-year-old son



The woman cries inconsolably over the death of her little son.

Photo: @HalconOnce / Courtesy

MEXICO – There are videos that go viral for various reasons, but one that has impacted users of social networks, in the last days, is one that shows the pain of a mother, at the death of her little three-year-old son, in a car accident.

The scene is heartbreaking, as it shows the woman sitting on the pavement while crying over the death of her son., and not only that, in addition to the heartbroken crying, she asks her little one not to leave her.

“Don’t leave me alone,” the woman screamed

“Urielito don’t leave me alone, I beg you”cries the heartbroken mother, as she holds the little inert body in her arms.

The events were recorded in the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, where, according to local media, the car accident that caused the death of three-year-old Uriel was recorded.

According to official reports, Uriel was traveling in the car along with his father and mother, everything was going well, but when they were driving on the San Martín de Porres neighborhoodIn the Mexican municipality of Ecatepec, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a column.

The three-year-old boy was thrown out of the car

At the moment of the strong impact, little Uriel was thrown and his body fell a few meters from where the car stopped its march due to the strong impact.

According to official reports, the minor died instantly due to the strong impact.

In the video that circulates on social networks, the mother is seen sitting on the pavement crying inconsolably carrying the corpse of little Uriel.

Woman holds her son’s corpse in her arms



In the pictures I know a white Chevy car that has the front part almost destroyed.

While onlookers and police are near the car, the woman does not let go of the small body of her child, to which she says that she needs it and that I did not leave her alone.

In his mother’s arms, 3-year-old Uriel was left lifeless, after crashing the car where he was traveling with his parents in the #SanMartinDePorres neighborhood in #Ecatepec. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w1h2r4Qbk7 – Halcon (@HalconOnce) June 8, 2021

Despite the spectacular accident, the circulation was not suspended and you can see how cars pass at slow speed, near where the woman with the body of the minor is.

The causes of the accident and the state of health of the father, who does not appear at the scene, were not disclosed.

