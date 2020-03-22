Heartbreak and Compulsive Attitudes: How Coronavirus Information Affects People with Anxiety

Patients suffering from anxiety are more vulnerable to an excess of news related to the COVID-19 It has caused more than 250,000 infections and 10,000 deaths worldwide.

Since COVID-19 emerged, the Mexican Lilia Reyes you have to be very selective with the news you read because it ensures that his brain tends to go to the pessimistic extreme.

‘With my background I would fall into very strong cleaning habits like not stopping washing my hands or not touching anything, ’he said in an interview with the EFE agency.

For six years, Lilia has suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), characterized by having irrational thoughts and fears (considered obsessions) that provoke compulsive behaviors.

Since she was diagnosed, take medications to control the manias that has been mitigating and that before, he suffered from not being able to touch people or surfaces, so it was difficult for him to live his day to day.

In addition to reading few news for do not increase emotional distress that COVID-19 can cause you, Lilia continues to take her medicine Because ‘without it, OCD becomes stronger and in the midst of so much uncertainty I would have to live under the shower to make sure I am clean and not infected.’

And is that OCD patients tend to be afraid of germs. Thus, this new pandemic can alter your mental health status, several experts warned.

Dr. Roxana Julieta Villarreal Ramírez, psychiatrist at the General Balbuena Hospital of the Ministry of Health, assured that COVID-19 generates a state of alert and fear in people suffering from anxiety because they don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.

‘Increases their anguish generating compulsive situations repetition like manias. With OCD, washing hands as a prevention measure increasingly exacerbates the disease and continues to suffer much more from the suffering in which they are immersed, “he explained.

But not only people with OCD are vulnerable to news over-exposure of the new coronavirus.

Villarreal assures that also those who have problems with somatization and hypochondria, as well as older adults and those who suffer from a respiratory disease such as pneumonia or asthma.

This concern may result in feel risk of dying because the news points to the elderly, with lung problems and immunosuppressed as the main fatalities.

While worrying about the news may be understandable to some degree, for many people this can get worse mental health problems already existing.

Adequate information to stop panic

The psychiatrist José Javier Mendoza Velázquez, Former Research Coordinator of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), adds that as in any emergency, people previously diagnosed with a mental disorder are the most vulnerable.

He recommends that to have good mental health during this health contingency, the main thing is inform yourself through reliable means like the World Health Organization (WHO), about what causes this virus in the body, how it is generated and how it is transmitted.

‘It is very normal to be afraid but there is no need to normalize panic. We must not let this eliminate our daily functioning. The first part of not panicking is consuming verified information and limiting access to information, ’he estimates.

He advised seeing information about COVID-19 only once a day, maximum twice a day and also limit interaction on social networks where the spread of false or erroneous information abounds.

If at any time a person feels distressed, it is difficult for them to focus on something other than the coronavirus, they feel like crying and they even think that life is worth nothing, they should ask for psychological help to be treated, he advised.