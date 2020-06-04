It is 9:42 in the morning and 24 people, most of them women between 30 and 50 years of age, all with masks and gloves, begin one by one to give the names of their interned relatives to the security guard of the northeast part of the Specialized Medical Services hospital (Sermesa), in Bolonia, Managua. Once the guard confirms the identity of the patient and the family member, he tells people that they will let them pass. The wait has been almost two hours enduring the heat of the morning of this June 3, which they had to do standing or leaning against the wall of the orange wall of one of the buildings neighboring the hospital. A lady in her 40s put together two cobblestones that she found to sit on. At 10:05 a.m. they hear the guard say “they can pass.”

The relatives in line walk about 20 meters from the access needle to the back entrance of Sermesa, where they enter through a glass door where medical personnel dressed in gowns, gloves, masks, glasses receive them and lead them to the room where they They will give information on the health status of their relatives with symptoms of Covid-19, although they cannot officially call the disease so. They are called pneumonia or another respiratory illness.

The relatives take about twenty minutes inside the Sermesa hospital, time when they were informed if their patient improved or worsened, they left the bags with juices, cookies and some clothes to deliver to their patients, if their condition allows it. Then they return the same, one by one, in a row. Although the masks cover part of their faces, the expressions of sadness are evident in those 24 people because of the anguish that their relatives do not manage to overcome the virus, that pandemic that has already killed 46 Nicaraguans in two and a half months, according to figures from the Ministry of Health (Minsa), although independent doctors speak of more than 700 deaths.

Once outside, everything seems like a ritual. The 24 people spray themselves with alcohol from the head, hands, legs, back, shoes and clean the seats before getting on the car or motorcycle, in which they are transported. To those who accompanied them, they tell them not to touch them and they also fill them with alcohol from their heads to their shoes.

“Your dad has oxygen, if he gets worse he can have a heart attack, remember his diabetes,” says a lady about 45 years old who appears to be her daughter. The lady is dark and chubby, with a few gray hairs in her short black curly hair, and of short stature who pulls her mask aside to dry her tears while her daughter, over 20 years old, opens a large parasol with the one that covers his mom. Both walk about ten steps to the double cab pickup, red with a license plate from the Boaco department in which they are leaving.

One of the ladies who died in Sermesa this Tuesday was quickly buried in the Central cemetery in Managua, LA PRENSA / JADER FLORES

Dismiss your mother expeditiously

It is after 10:45 a.m. The only ones left are three women and a man, but their wait is for Sermesa to deliver the body of who they identify as their mother. They have the death certificate where it says that the lady’s cause of death was “respiratory arrest and pneumonia”, although the symptoms for which she was hospitalized for more than a week were fever, breathing problems, cough, extreme tiredness, the same associated with Covid-19.

Minutes later, a vehicle from the Jerusalem funeral home appears. The man and one of the waiting women tell the hospital security guard that it is to remove the body of his relative. The van passes and parks where a black gate opens onto the Sermesa hospital morgue. Two men in fully covered yellow suits get out of the vehicle and talk to the relatives of the deceased.

It takes 52 minutes for hospital staff to deliver the body to Jerusalem funeral home workers, in a hermetically sealed coffin that they climb into the vehicle. While that happens the three daughters of the lady collapse in tears. One of them, the one that seems to be the least, is the most affected. The young woman cries inconsolably, leaning against a wall while one of her sisters rubs her back.

The men in yellow suits indicate to relatives that they are ready. The three women and the lord search for their cars and hastily start. The funeral home vehicle leaves the hospital morgue, the driver is in a hurry, even the red light passes at three traffic lights from the Channel 2 sector, towards the old National Stadium. They only stop the funeral carriage at the entrance to the Central Cemetery, located in the Monseñor Lezcano neighborhood, where some gentlemen ask for some documents and let them pass. Around 15 men gather there, offering to open the foza and help with the burial. No luck, the relatives of the deceased have already hired others to help them at the funeral.

A scene from every morning. Family members withdraw their deceased relatives amid the pandemic that plagues the country. THE PRESS / JADER FLORES

The lady who died of “pneumonia” in the morning at the Sermesa hospital is buried at 12:15 noon on June 3. Her daughters and other family members could not kiss her goodbye, or even see her for the last time, as the sealed coffin is thrown into the grave as fast as the express trip made by the funeral parlor.

They don’t stop digging in cemeteries

The scenes of dozens of relatives waiting to know about their relatives hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus are repeated in the German Nicaraguan and Lenín Fonseca hospitals in Managua.

In the Ciudad Sandino municipal cemetery these people prepare more than ten graves for the arrival of the coffins with victims of the Covid-19. THE PRESS / Jader Flores

In its last report, the Minsa counted 1,118 positive cases of Covid-19. Although they are data that do not show what happens in public and private hospitals where there are no more beds to receive more patients with the virus, so they arrive with symptoms and only receive paleative treatment and send them home.

The Citizen Observatory, made up of medical and NGO associations, reported that as of May 27, 805 deaths are registered, of which 715 are suspicious deaths by Covid-19.

The numbers of the Minsa do not agree with the reality either in the cemeteries of the country, where the workers daily open new graves. This was verified by LA PRENSA in the cemetery of the municipality of Ciudad Sandino, where on the morning of June 3, some twenty city hall workers prepared more than ten graves.

Those holes are for today’s dead. They begin to bury them after 10 at night, because the order is that people do not see because they are more frightened than they should, “says a card vendor in the corner of the park, located on the south side of the cemetery.