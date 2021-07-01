Heart attack! Yanet García makes content with Jen Selter | Instagram

The temperature both Yanet García and Jen Selter They managed to elevate it to more power with such a tremendous video and content that they shared together yesterday, creating in this way that the gentlemen would be delirious.

Everything seems to indicate that the famous influencers They have become great friends, this is how they are now sharing photos and videos on Instagram showing their sculptural figures.

That’s right, Yanet García has once again surprised her followers, thanks to a selfie that she shows her in her New York apartment, in which she is accompanied by the influencer Jen Selter.

In this photograph, both pose on their backs and show off their bodies wearing leggings and sports tops, but in different colors.

In addition, the former weather girl published the image on her Instagram account, complementing it with the following message:

Everything is possible. It may take years to get what you want, but you can do it if you work hard every day and have gratitude in your heart. “

As if that were not enough, through her stories on that social network, Jen Selter shared a video of the photo session, with the following text:

So excited to have this girl move to New York. My circle is very small, and Yanet García has always been true ”.

As expected, the model shook up social media by posing together with New York fitness model Jen Selter, both dressed in flirty and attractive multi-colored string swimsuits, showing off their best and most outstanding physical attributes in a ‘peach duel’ .

Then, covered with some nice unicorn robes, both models caused excitement only a few microseconds, since immediately after a little twerking step they said goodbye to these outfits and showed themselves with the tiny and spicy garments.

This is how Selter and García showed their worked bodies and stylized figures while posing on their backs on the balcony of an apartment in a skyscraper in the United States.

It should be noted that Yanet has lived for some time in New York City, from where she has created the cand3nt exclusive material that she shares in her recently opened Onlyfans account.

On the other hand, Selter is one of the most popular fitness models on social networks because through this means she usually shares her fitness classes and some sports tips.

It is also important to note that on his official Instagram account he has more than 12 million followers.

In fact, Jen became even more known for being the ‘creator’ of an exercise to tone the famous ‘peach’ using the body weight of athletes as a tool.