Heart attack curves! Jennifer Lopez shows off silver dress | AP

The actress Jennifer Lopez recently shared a video where she appears showing off a beautiful silver dress, possibly at an awards ceremony.

After 35 years of career the singer, actress and businesswoman continues to be one of the favorite celebrities of Internet users, especially because she tends to have varied content not only in music but also in her film repertoire.

To tell the truth, he is about to launch a new film project where he has been recording in the Dominican Republic for a few weeks, without a doubt it is expected to be a success so it seems that the title of the new film will be “Shotgun wedding“.

The publication was launched eight hours ago and has had a great response from its followers so far it has more than one million 400 thousand red hearts.

Jennifer Lopez appears wearing what appears to be the awards ceremony, she is wearing a silver dress with many glitters, it is long and has some cuts at the top and also a long opening in the leg, she also wears beautiful silver sneakers also with glitters, all her outfit was the same style because her bag was also silver with glitter.

As for her striking hair, she was looking loose and quite straight, her makeup looked somewhat natural although her eyes seemed to have a rather light silver shadow.

Energy for the weekend, “JLo wrote.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

The song that is heard in the background of the video is by the American rapper Doja Cat with her song titled “Candy”, this combines perfectly with the images she shared.

This publication, which by the way is number 3, 073 on his account has left more than one of his followers shocked, especially because his figure seems perfect, although it is thanks to the fact that he exercises and also dances continuously.

While the video progressed a little, at first there was a close up of the interpreter of “On The Floor“Little by little the camera moves away until it shows the singer’s shapely leg and also part of her tremendous curves and marked abdomen.

At the bottom of the images we find a fence with some people who look out of it, without a doubt they were admirers who were waiting to meet their favorite stars to delight their pupils when they saw them walk down the red carpet.

Among the 16,300 comments that JLo’s publication has, we find several where they completely admired her beauty, stating that she is one of the most beautiful women, especially because despite the fact that the ex-wife of Marc Anthony He is 51 years old and continues to have a tremendous figure and that is surely envied by millions.

For several days he has been sharing entertaining content although not as revealing as this new video, even though he ended his relationship with Alex Rodriguez It seems that the singer continues her life as normal.

Although many claim that their relationship with the former baseball player had already deteriorated for a long time, until a few days ago they themselves shared a statement in which they claimed that their relationship had ended.

Surely Jennifer Lopez already has more than one suitor at the door, thanks to the fact that she is an extremely beautiful and above all talented woman.

For a few days, the protagonist of “Hustlers” and “Jefa por Accidente” managed to increase her number of followers on her official Instagram account, since today she has more than 150 million followers, among which when she shares new content from immediate tend to like it.