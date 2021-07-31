Heart attack between Gabriel Escobar and Bulgarian Daniel Asenov in Tokyo

The last bullet of the Spanish boxing team in Tokyo. After the disappointments of Gazi khalidov Y Enmanuel Reyes Pla Spanish boxing only has one fighter left in the fight, Gabriel Escobar. The fighter of Leganes a tough opponent who knows well is measured, at Daniel Asenov, In a new fight that is expected to be very even and in the small details, bravery and knowing how to swim and put away clothes will be the keys to luck in the tournament for both contestants.

Daniel Asenov (24 years old) was champion of Europe in 2015 and 2017 and Gabriel Escobar from 2019; that is to say, that between the two of them they have won the last three European Championships and this Saturday they face each other due to draw issues in the round of 16. They are actually two fighters who know each other, who have won each other. The last face-to-face between the two was for Escobar at the end of Minsk (Belarus) of the 2019 European Championship, which were also the 2019 European Games. Gabriel won 3-2 by split decision, which already speaks of the equality that can exist between these two contenders in the ring of Tokyo.

Face to face, the last two European champions. They know each other well and a close match is expected

Asenov is always a more aggressive boxer, he is always on the attack, but, on the contrary, sometimes he neglects the defense a bit, which will have to look to take advantage of the Spanish boxer. Escobar will have to watch the large volume of hands that the Bulgarian throws and stay true to his principles, such as that of effectiveness on the counter, with room to hit and move.

For all these reasons, a difficult fight is expected to give a forecast. A fight not suitable for the faint of heart, which in Spain can be seen live from 10.30 am.

