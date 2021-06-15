HEARINGS | The debut of La Roja touched 8 million viewers on television

Mediaset broadcasts all the matches of the Eurocopa 2020. Yesterday, Telecinco broadcast the first match of the Selection in the Euro against Sweden. The crash brought together almost 8 million (7,961,000) viewers on television and reached a 48.9% share. In addition, the Spain-Sweden was seen at some point by 14,262,000 viewers on television and the network contributed 43.9% screen share, according to Barlovento Comunicación.

Looking back, this match is the team’s least-watched debut since Euro 2008. So, La Roja by Vicente del Bosque gathered 6,873,000 spectators in the match they played against Russia. From that Euro, the clashes of the National Team became a must for the Spanish.

ACE It is turning upside down with the coverage of the Eurocopa with specials and live programs. Yesterday in the YouTube by AS It was possible to follow a program dedicated to the National Team, which began with the previous and the last hour of the match, then the narration of the match live and the analysis in the post-match. More than three hours in streaming, than on YouTube It has already had more than 12,500 views.