Wrestlemania 33 on GOAL | The Spanish television channel GOL broadcast Wrestlemania 33. What have been the audience figures for the program?

The first broadcast of Wrestlemania by GOL has been a complete success. The average audience for the broadcast of Wrestlemania 33 in Gol was 83,000 viewers, with 0.5 on screen. The program was the second most watched broadcast of the day on the network.

Regarding social networks, the program was a resounding success. #WWEenGol went on to rank third on the Trending Topic list and Triple H also entered the list.

Our Twitter coverage of the show was seen by almost 300,000 people, so we can estimate a high impact of the show on WWE fans in Spain.

WWE Wrestlemania 33 results

Kick-Off: Neville defeated Austin Aries and retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship (15:40).

Kick-Off: Mojo Rawley won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (14:07).

Kick-Off: Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin and retained the Intercontinental Championship (10:55).

Ambrose covered Corbin after investing an “End of Days” in a “Dirty Deeds.”

AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon (20:35).

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho and won the United States Championship (4:20 pm).

Owens covered Jericho after a “Pop-up Powerbomb” over the edge of the ring.

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in an Elimination Match and retained the Raw Women’s Championship (14:08).

The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c), Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Cesaro & Sheamus in a Ladder Match and won the Raw Tag Team Championship (11:05).

John Cena & Nikki Bella defeated The Miz & Maryse (9:40)

Seth Rollins defeated Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) in an Unsanctioned Match (25:30).

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt and won the WWE Championship (10:30).

Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeated Goldberg and won the WWE Universal Championship (4:45).

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss (c), Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella (with James Ellsworth) and Natalya, and won the SmackDown Women’s Championship (5:35).

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred Match (22:57).

