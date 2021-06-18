Hearing agrees with Del Nido and grants him freedom to vote in Sevilla

06/18/2021 at 4:50 PM CEST

.

The Seville Provincial Court has rejected the precautionary measures that a judge imposed on José María del Nido, who forced him to abide by any decision of the Sevilla FC council, and has affirmed that the governance pact between the club’s large shareholders “is only an agreement of intent “.

In an order dated June 15 to which . has had access, the Fifth Section of the Sevillian Hearing completely revokes the dictated by the Commercial Court number 3 on October 20, 2020 and warns the current leaders of Seville not to they can “coerce” Of the nest to vote in a “certain sense” at any shareholders’ meeting or board of directors.

The background of the case is the lawsuit of President José Castro against Del Nido for not respecting the pact signed on November 22, 2019 by the main shareholding blocks of the club, Sevillistas de Nervión and the family itself Of the nest.

The Commercial Magistrate agreed to “judicially supply the will” of Of the nest while there is no ruling on the lawsuit and he left his vote “on hold” if he exercised it “independently or in contradiction” with that of his son Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, vice president of the club, and Castro.

The Hearing considers the appeal of Of the nest and says that this resolution is “incongruous” and “clearly exceeds greatly” the petition of Castro, who demanded that his predecessor desist from calling an extraordinary meeting to dismiss the current council.

The Fifth Section criticizes that the Commercial Judge “is entering a certainly stormy path” to “annul, intervene, confiscate and, perhaps the most perplexing thing, judicially supply the will” of Of the nest.

Furthermore, “it is not stated how it is going to be articulated, how and who is going to replace the defendant, who is going to replace him or who is going to replace him.”

According to the Chamber, neither Castro asked to “supply the will” of Of the nest nor can the obligation to vote in one direction be “agreed upon” based on the governance agreement.

The court, in fact, affirms that the precautionary measures are “frontally contrary” to that pact, which in reality “is only an agreement of intentions” because “no specific obligations are established” for any of the shareholder blocks, such as the voting unit.

The judges cite that there is only one clause to agree on any decision “by mutual agreement”, so “it is not a question of imposing a mechanism (…), but rather that both groups maintain their free will, their only submission to their own Will”.

The Chamber elaborates and points out that the “core” point of the governance pact is “to maintain the free will of the parties”, so that “if one of them expresses itself in the opposite direction to the other, it cannot be coerced” nor nor does it “require that he express it in a certain sense.”

Nor is “any majority mechanism established, such as the shareholding percentage of each group.”

Del Nido Carrasco signed the pact on behalf of his family, but his father revoked on February 4, 2020 the power of attorney that had been granted to him on September 30, 2013.

For the Audience, “it is undoubted” that Of the nest he could do that, raising “notable doubts about the representativeness” of his son.

“That loss of representation has to be reflected in that governance agreement and that shielding is not possible” of the vote of Del Nido Carrasco “that is attempted” by Castro and Sevillistas de Nervión, he adds.