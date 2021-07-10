Hear us say ‘, a reflection on justice

MEXICO CITY. What is justice for you? How do you feel that violence affects you? How can we cultivate a more just society? And, if Mexico could speak, what would it say to us so that there is justice? These are the questions answered by dozens of people in the sound installation Hear us say, which is exhibited in the La Mexicana Park in Santa Fe.

The irregular shape of the large yellow oval table, with green chairs of different sizes, where people can sit and listen and interact, contrasts with the symmetry of buildings glass and thin-trunked trees that surround it.

This work, which will be on display until August 26, was presented last Thursday at the media.

There are other logics of doing politics, and that is a more dignified way of occupying space, ”he says on the back of one of the chairs.

Thus, through reading and listening, it is invited to reflect on the “ways of understanding, living and imagining justice in Mexico”, the organizers detail in a statement.

Thanks to the collaboration of the Historic Center Foundation, the Art Park and 12 civil society organizations, this interactive piece allows the visitor to record their response in a WhatsApp audio, which should last a maximum of one minute.

Hearing us say is a place of cooperative imagination and bonding between people to hear how we imagine a country where there is justice. Share your voice and be part of the soundscape ”, they indicate.

They conclude that, “around the table, people linked to social movements are symbolically present, inviting us to add our voice and recognize ourselves capable of thinking and acting; starting with listening to each other, being empathetic and opening up to differences ”.

INTERVENTION IN THE TEMPLE

British artist Steve Messam poses next to his work entitled Spiked (Nailed), an inflatable piece that spikes, like bursts, from the columns of the Temple of Mercy, in the city of Ripon.

This piece is part of the installation These passing things, at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, a World Heritage site that has the ruins of an old abbey and a water garden.

-From the Editorial Office

Photo: DPA

* In the following link you will find the latest news