HealthyWage: the company that pays you up to $ 10,000 to lose weight

Losing weight is one of the hardest things for almost everyone, since you generally don’t feel very motivated to do all the diets and exercises you need to reach this goal.

However, that may change for you, because you should know that there is a platform that could give you a good amount of money if you get the amount of kilos that you propose.

The platform in question is called HealthyWage, and this company It can give you up to $ 10,000 dollars as motivation to reduce your waist.

HealthyWage works as follows:

1 – Calculate the money you would like to bet

2 – Establish how many kilos you want to lose and in what time

3 – Accept your bet

4 – Make a verification of your current or initial weight

5 – Start working to lose weight

6 – Check if you achieved the results and get paid (if you reached your goal)

On the platform there is a calculator, which you can use for free, where you can choose the money you want to bet, the kilos and the time you will need to win.

You must take into account that your weight loss goal should be at least 10% of your body weight.

For example, a 200 pound person would have to lose at least 20 pounds to make any money.

The money that you are going to bet on the platform is monthly. That is to say that in the calculator you must put the amount of money that you will deposit each month, although you also have the option of paying the entire amount of money in one go.

By using the computer, you still don’t commit to anything, so you can use it and play with the numbers as much as you want.

After you use the calculator and accept a bet, They will ask you for other information about yourself, such as gender, your height, your current weight and the size of your waist.

HealthyWage uses an algorithm to calculate the cash prizes it can give you, so the amount of money will vary from person to person.

For example, a person might aim to lose 30 pounds in 9 months, and bet $ 50 per month ($ 450 total). In this particular case, the calculator showed that the prize would be $ 500. That is, the person would have a return of 11% on their investment.

But this number could be higher if you bet more money or commit to losing more pounds.

Depending on the data you have entered, you could win a prize of up to $ 10,000 if you reach your goal.

You may also be interested in: 5 businesses that you can start with less than $ 100 dollars