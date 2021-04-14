Healthy snacks in case you want to snack between meals

They have repeated it ad nauseam: snacking between meals makes you fat. However, the reality is that this belief is not entirely true. If what you eat in the middle of the morning is an ultra-processed vending machine at the office, you will not only gain weight, but you will also be giving your body a very poor quality food product, rich in fats, sugars, salt … However, yes you opt for a healthy snack like fruit, guacamole or even preparations based on legumes, peanut butter (in the right measure and without sugar or palm oil), oats, dark chocolate with a cocoa content above 75% and even quality protein powder, you do not have to gain weight or put your health at risk. One thing must be made clear and that is that, just as dietitians currently defend that breakfast is not the most important meal of the day and you can not do it if you do not feel like eating as soon as you get up, snacking is also optional. Do it only if you are hungry or if, for example, you have not had breakfast and by mid-morning you want to fill your stomach, if you are going to have a late lunch, if you are going to go to the gym and prefer to train having eaten something before …

As in everything, people are not exactly the same as each other and there are those who will not need to have a snack or lead a more sedentary life who asks for nothing more than breakfast, lunch and dinner. Learn to listen to your body to eat when you are really hungry and adapt your diet to the lifestyle you lead, active or, on the contrary, more sedentary.

If you are one of those who stop in the middle of the morning to have a drink or do not skip a snack, take note of these healthy snacks, some are high in protein and very satisfying, perfect not to devour in the main meals of the day. Sweet and savory, with minimal preparation or more time in the kitchen. You choose from among the 10 delicious proposals that we have selected from Instagram. Which ones do you prefer?