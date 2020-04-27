Thomas Oxley was not on duty the day he received the message to attend the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, in Manhattan. There were not enough doctors to treat all patients suffering from strokes, and they needed him in the operating room.

At first glance, the patient’s chart looked great. No recurring medication, no history of chronic conditions. He was feeling well, spending time at home during the coronavirus quarantine like the rest of Americans, when he suddenly found it difficult to speak and move his right side of his body. Imaging studies revealed a large obstruction on the left side of the head.

Oxley was stunned when he saw the patient’s age (44) and the test result for covid-19: positive.

The man was among the many recent stroke victims in their 30s and 40s, all infected by the virus. The average age of patients who tend to have such severe strokes is 74 years.

While Oxley, an interventional neurologist, was preparing the clot removal procedure, he observed something he had never seen before. On monitors, the brain usually appears as a series of dark threads – “like a can of spaghetti,” he said – that act as a map of blood vessels. A clot appears as a white spot. When using a needle-like device to extract the clot, he saw new clots forming around, in real time.

“It’s crazy,” he recalls saying to the supervisor.

Reports of strokes in young and middle aged patients – not only on Mount Sinai, but in many other hospitals in the most affected communities – are the latest turning point in the evolution of our understanding of the mysteries of covid-19. Even after the virus infected almost 2.8 million people worldwide and caused 195,000 deaths by Friday, its origins, biological mechanisms and weaknesses continue to delude the best scientists. Before, it was believed that the pathogen mainly attacked the lungs, but it turned out to be a much more formidable adversary – affecting almost all of the body’s major organ systems.

Until recently, there was little data relating to spills and covid-19.

One of the reports published from Wuhan, China, showed that some hospitalized patients had suffered strokes, but many of them had severe conditions and advanced age. The link was considered more of a “clinical guess for many smart people,” said Sherry H-Y Chou, a neurologist at Pittsburgh University who works in intensive care.

Now, three major American medical centers are preparing to publish data on the stroke phenomenon for the first time. The numbers are relatively small, a few dozen cases per installation, but they bring new perspectives on the damage caused by the virus in the body.

Stroke is a sudden interruption in blood flow in the brain, with numerous causes and effects. It may result from heart problems, arteries blocked by cholesterol and even the substance abuse. Smaller spills do not usually cause permanent damage and end up resolving themselves within 24 hours. The most serious cases can be catastrophic.

The analyzes indicate that patients with coronavirus are generally presenting the most deadly type of stroke. Known as Hemorrhagic strokes, can compromise a large part of the brain area responsible for movement, speech and decision making at once, as they are adjacent to the main arteries that supply the brain.

Many researchers suspect that strokes in patients with the new coronavirus are a direct result of blood problems that are producing clots in the bodies of some people.

Clots that form on the wall of blood vessels rise, meaning that a clot that started in the legs can migrate to the lungs, causing an obstruction called pulmonary embolism, which impairs breathing – a known cause of death among covid-19 patients. Clots in or near the heart can lead to a heart attack, another common cause of death among patients. Anything above that area would likely go to the brain, leading to a stroke.

Robert Stevens, ICU physician Johns Hopkins Hospital, in Baltimore, described the stroke as “one of the most dramatic manifestations” of the blood clot problem. “We also care for patients in their 30s who had a stroke and a positive covid test, which was extremely surprising,” he said.

Many doctors were concerned that, during the peak of contagion, New York firefighters were collecting four times more bodies from people who died at home than normal: some of the dead may have suffered sudden spills. We may never know the truth, because very few autopsies have been performed.

Dr. Chou said that one of the concerns concerns the origin of the clot: a direct attack on blood cells or “a friendly fire problem” caused by the patient’s immune system response.

“Could it be that when the body tries to fight the virus, the immune system ends up harming the brain?” She asked. Dr. Chou hopes to answer questions like this by analyzing strokes and other neurological complications seen in covid-19 patients treated at 68 medical centers in 17 countries.

THE Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, which operates 14 medical centers in Philadelphia, and the NYU Langonein New York found that 12 of the patients treated for having large clots blocking blood in the brain over a three-week period had contracted the virus. Of these, 40% were less than 50 years old, and had no substantial risk factors. The study is under review by a medical journal, according to neurosurgeon Pascal Jabbour, from Thomas Jefferson.

Jabbour and the study’s co-author, Eytan Raz, an assistant professor of neuroradiology at NYU Langone, said that strokes in patients with covid-19 defy conventional reasoning. “We are used to thinking of a 60-year-old as a young man when it comes to the most serious hemorrhagic strokes,” Raz said of the most deadly strokes. “We have never seen so many patients in their 50s, 40s and late 30s.”

Raz wondered if the greatest number of young patients is due to the fact that they are more resistant than the elderly to the respiratory difficulties caused by covid-19: “With this, they survive the lung problem, but, over time, they develop other problems” .

Jabbour said many of the cases he handled had unusual characteristics. Clots in the brain usually appear in the arteries, which pump blood from the heart, but in patients with covid-19, he also sees them in the veins, which pump blood in the opposite direction and are more difficult to treat. Some patients are also experiencing more than one large clot on the head, which is very unusual.

“We treat a blood vessel and the procedure goes well, but then the patient has a major stroke” due to a clot in another part of the brain, he said.

At the Mount Sinai, the largest medical network in New York, doctor and researcher J Mocco said the number of patients arriving with large clots in the brain has doubled during the three weeks of the covid-19 pandemic, reaching more than 32, even with a drop in number of other emergencies. More than half of the cases tested positive for the covid-19 test.

The number of patients is not the only unusual data. The first wave of the pandemic disproportionately hit older people and those with heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other pre-existing conditions. The covid-19 patients treated after strokes at Mount Sinai were younger and generally had no other risk factors.

On average, stroke patients with covid-19 were 15 years younger than stroke patients not infected by the virus.

According to Mocco, “statistically, it is people who are less likely to have a stroke.”

Mocco, who has dedicated his career to studying strokes and treating them, said he was “completely shocked” by the analysis. He pointed out that the link between the covid-19 and the spills “is one of the clearest and most profound correlations I have ever seen”.

“It is too powerful a sign to be attributed to a coincidence,” said Mocco.

In a letter to be published in the New England Journal of Medicinenext week, the Mount Sinai team details five case studies of young patients who had strokes at home between March 23 and April 7. These are difficult readings: the victims were 33, 37, 39, 44 and 49 years old, all at home when they started to experience sudden symptoms, including difficulty in speech, mental confusion, loss of movement on one side of the face and numbness on one of the faces. arms.

One died, two are still hospitalized, one was sent to rehabilitation and one was released to return home, under the care of his brother. Only one of the five patients, a woman and 33 years old, is able to speak.

Oxley, the interventional neurologist, said that a notable aspect of the cases was the length of time patients waited before calling the emergency.

The 33-year-old patient was healthy, but spent about a week with a cough and headache. Over the course of 28 hours, he realized that speech was sluggish and that he lost strength and sensitivity on the left side of his body, but, according to the researchers, “it took him a long time to get in touch with the emergency for fear of the epidemic of 19 “.

In reality, it was already contaminated.

When she arrived at the hospital, a CT scan showed that she had two clots in her brain and lungs with the texture of “ground glass” – an indicator of covid-19 infection. He received two types of treatment to try to break the clots and, on the tenth day, he had improved enough to be discharged.

Oxley said the most important thing is to understand that larger spills can be successfully treated. Doctors are often able to reopen blocked blood vessels with clot extraction techniques or stent implantation. But you need to act quickly, ideally within six hours of the episode, without waiting more than 24 hours, said Oxley: “The message we’re going through is that if you have symptoms of a stroke, you should call the ambulance right away.”

As for the 44-year-old patient that Oxley was treating, doctors were able to remove the large clot in late March, but the patient continues with complications. He remains hospitalized this week, just over a month after he entered the emergency department. / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL

