Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport established extraordinary security measures so that people do not approach the federal president.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived at the Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco airport this Friday to begin a tour of works supervision of the Mi México Late program, through the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit.

In the middle of Phase 2 of the coronavirus contingency, the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport established extraordinary security measures to prevent people from approaching the federal president from the gate to your truck.

During this journey, containment fences were put in place, guarded by elements of the national guard and elements of the assistantship. Upon your departure, López Obrador was approached by flight passengers from Aeroméxico 332 who asked for photographs. “Yes, but with a healthy distance,” granted the head of the federal executive.

The President of the Republic was offered antibacterial gel when he got off the plane, however he ignored it as he was approached to take pictures.

Outside the property the exit from the president was quick, Thanks to the containment fences, and although there were a dozen people who were looking to approach him, the president rushed to board his vehicle and limited himself to greeting people from afar.

And so his first act was performed, with few assistants and a “healthy distance” between them:

