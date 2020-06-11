In addition to warnings of the Pan American Health Organizations (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) that urge the Mexican population to stay home and respect the healthy distance and the red light, the Ministry of Health warned that the Pandemic has not yet reached its peak.

Hugo López-Gatell explained that for the Valley of Mexico the traffic light stays red due to the high mobility of people who come from other states of the country and municipalities.

“We are still with the epidemic advancing to its peak in regards to this first Covid-19 outbreak, ″ said Cristian Morales of PAHO at a virtual press conference.

The economist added that, Despite the fact that the health emergency is over, the large number of infections reported day by day requires “continuity of public health measures that allow breaking the transmission from person to person ”.

Morales rated the strategy of the Mexican government to face the pandemic as “positiveSince, he said, Beds are still available. As of Sunday, the country had 54% availability for general hospital beds and 62% for ventilator beds.

Along these lines, Jean-Marc Gabastou, emergency adviser at the World Health Organization (WHO) assured that social distancing measures must be maintained until there is a vaccine for coronavirus, adding that the country must increase the number of tests before reopening its economy.

The protests that have developed in recent days in Mexico in tribute to the African American George Floyd, who died in police custody in the United States, “can promote reemergence“Of the outbreak by breaking the healthy distance barrier, Gabastou said.