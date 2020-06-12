For the State Association of Parents, healthy distance will be the next “headache” prior to returning to face-to-face classes.

The president of the Association of Parents of Quintana RooSergio Acosta Manzanero assured that the healthy distance between students It will be the most complex task during the return to the face-to-face educational activity.

As he explained, the overcrowding The historical theme that prevails in the classrooms is the priority issue to be resolved before the start of classes, tentatively, on August 10.

He recognized that the strategy to be adopted to comply with the minimum health and hygiene guidelines in the classrooms has not yet been defined and how the influx will be distributed as a difficulty, because we have classrooms of 40 students.

School overcrowding?

He commented that various strategies have been proposed, such as dividing the shifts into morning and evening shifts at the schools that allow it, entry at different times or days, and other proposals that should be ready before August 10.

It will also be necessary to raise awareness among students to reduce hug, kiss and contact greetings during the traditional games they play during breaks.

Healthy distance is the concern of parents for the return to school.

The leader of parents indicated that another issue that would generate conflicts will be the cleaning days in schools because it will be necessary to have a series of articles for cleaning schools and for the hygiene and protection of students.

In this sense, Sergio Acosta explained that in the economic part to adapt infrastructure and cleanliness, the participation of parents will be decisive, who so far have expressed willingness to do so.

He even stated that with school funds extra sinks are being placed in some school buildings because greater student hygiene will be necessary to prevent cases of COVID-19 from proliferating in schools.

