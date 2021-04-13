Healthy curves, Maribel Guardia hits in yellow dress | INSTAGRAM

He will finally make his triumphant return to the cinema with a film after 22 years without appearing on the big screen, the actress Y conductive, Maribel Guardia has completely conquered the public, and is more than ready to captivate us with her talent and her beauty.

It is well known that she has been away from acting for several years and although she had some roles on television, now she is much more than ready to work alongside the Spanish director. Alfonso Albacete.

This great news was confirmed by the same collaborator of Televisa, who revealed that he will work on the film “The Bride of America”, a film that will be recorded in some locations in Mexico City such as Xochimilco and in Pamplona, ​​Spain in the same way.

The cast of “La Novia de América” will star Miren Ibarguren, Pol Monen and Eduardo Casanova, as well as the Mexican talent of Maribel Guardia, Diana Bovio and Christian Vázquez, will tell the story of a Spanish woman who is abandoned by her fair boyfriend before I have to travel to Mexico for her brother’s wedding.

In this period, the protagonist will have to deal with the breakup and learn to overcome the bitter moment that her ex-boyfriend makes her live, which she will achieve after meeting a new love in Mexico that will change her life forever.

Spanish director Alfonso Albacete has directed projects such as “Solo Chemistry” in 2015, “Between Living and Dreaming” in 2004 and “I Love You, Baby” in 2001, to name a few.

This story will mark the spectacular return of Maribel Guardia to the cinema, since the last film in which the actress participated was in “Reclusorio III” in 1999, however, the host is nowhere to show that the years may pass, but the talent there it will continue.

So lately we have seen her very happy playing Mexican trades roles, very proud, just like the image she recently shared, while she is in a traveling greengrocer, wearing her stunning silhouette, in a beautiful and vibrant yellow dress.

“Who wants fruit to start the day? Have a #Tuesday full, nice attitude, give those around you a smile and a positive comment. Fruity kisses ”was the nice thought that she shared with her followers, who thanked her by leaving their respective“ likes ”and commenting on how beautiful she is.