Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

They say well out there that the real superheroes are fighting day by day in hospitals and the pandemic by COVID-19 has made clear the importance of medical and health care personnel that, sometimes, goes unnoticed by the social, political and the economic. In this context, there are sectors that know that they have contracted a debt with these personnel and recognition has not been long in coming, as in the United Kingdom, where the video game industry is preparing a surprise.

Today, The Association for UK Interactive Entertainment, UKIE, an organization representing the video game industry in the United Kingdom, unveiled the Games for Carers initiative, which seeks to recognize the work of National medical and health care staff Health Service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative brought together video game companies such as Activision, Electronic Arts, Bethesda, Devolver Digital, Deep Silver, Xbox Game Studios, Konami, SEGA and many more to surprise these professionals.

Share this with an NHS worker, to get them a free game #GamesForCarers https://t.co/S9sZPrsvgu 👈💙 # PlayApartTogether pic.twitter.com/tspRMr87T2 – Ukie (@uk_ie) April 29, 2020

What is Games for Carers about?

The surprise that UKIE and the video game companies prepared is about nothing more and nothing less than more than 85,000 free video games for the health sector workers of the NHS, which were donated by the companies in recognition of their fight against the coronavirus.

This means that NHS healthcare workers will be able to register on the official UKIE and Games for Carers site where they will be informed on how they can download the games they like best from this impressive catalog.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.