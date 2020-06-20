The Ministry of Health has updated the data of deceased to add almost 1,200 more deaths in its statistics, after twelve days without adding deaths. However, along the way there have been 275 deaths registered in Madrid, which have been erased from the official count.

Yesterday Thursday, Health admitted that in Madrid 8,691 people had died. Today Friday, the number has been cut by 275 people, staying at 8,416.

This modification occurs on the same day that Health emerges 1,177 new deceased, bringing the death toll to 28,315 (two of them added in the last 24 hours).

Today’s figures do not match those of the autonomous communities themselves, whose records add up to more than those two deceased.

According to the latest balance of the Community of Madrid, in the last hours 1 new death has been registered in its hospital network, which brings the total number of deaths to 15,034.

In Catalonia, a total of 12,495 people have died so far in victims of Covid-19, according to the latest balance released this Wednesday by the Department of Health, which includes four new notifications of deaths in the last 24 hours.

1,177 more deaths

The director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, assured in a technical meeting with more than a hundred journalists that his department has been preparing the «new ‘clean’ series of mortality of the coronavirus since last May 11, the day the de-escalation process began. “We have already come out of the maelstrom and the pressure of the public health services, we have sat down with the communities and we can already offer much clearer series,” said Simon.

After that preamble, the director of the CCAES has reported that the new official number of deaths from the coronavirus that Sanidad recognizes reaches 28,313. A figure that is still far from the approximately 43,000 that reflects, for example, the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) of the Carlos III Health Institute. “MoMo has observed an increase in mortality, but can not say why, the cause of death data takes eight months,” said Simon.

The new death toll, however, does not reach even the 28,752 that offered Health as an officer on May 24. That day, the department of Fernando Simón applied a ‘snip’ to the statistics and reduced in almost 2,000 cases, showing on May 25 a figure of 26,834.

Update of deceased

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, pointed out this Monday that the correction of the series of death figures with Covid-19 that the autonomous communities are making to include each and every one of the death dates could be ready “soon”, and even “this week”.

The Ministry also does not provide data, for example, on the number of deaths in nursing homes. In April, the Ministry of Health asked the autonomous communities for the data on deaths in residences, for which they had a deadline until the 8th of that month. On the 17th, Salvador Illa assured at a press conference that his department already had the figures and that they would communicate “as soon as possible.” The Health Minister justified as a cause of the delay that the data was “being analyzed by expert technicians”. Two months later, the Ministry continues without revealing the figure, essential to know the true magnitude of the pandemic.

Health sources have explained to OKDIARIO that “the data has been requested from the autonomous communities and when all of them are available and have been analyzed they will be disclosed.” A statement that contrasts with what Illa said weeks ago.

The MoMo and INE figures

On May 27, an update of the Daily Mortality Surveillance System (MoMo), managed since 2004 by the National Center for Epidemiology of the Carlos III Health Institute, revealed an excess of the number of deaths in Spain, between March 13 and on May 22, of more than 43,000 people. The MoMo, whose data comes from civil registries, thus discovered that 120,851 people had died at critical moments of the pandemic, compared to the 77,817 expected for that period. The excess, although it does not break down the causes of mortality, would largely come from the coronavirus.

These data coincide with those provided also from the funeral sector. A report known on June 1 – and which, as OKDIARIO recounted, was sent to the King – puts 43,985 deaths from the pandemic, from March 14 to May 25. The figure reflects deaths in residences, private homes, as well as deaths with suspected coronavirus.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) also moves in these figures. According to their data, the pandemic has caused 48,000 more deaths since the beginning of March than in previous years. Until May 24, 143,204 people died in Spain, well above last year. Specifically, an average of 47,998 more deaths. Although it is indicated that the data “reflect mortality without distinguishing causes” and “the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be accurately measured”, the agency does acknowledge that “a considerable increase in the number of deaths is observed in Spain ».

A new document from the World Health Organization (WHO) also establishes that when a disease that can explain the death of a patient from COVID-19 is identified, it will have to be ruled out as deceased by the coronavirus. Likewise, it also states that if there is a suspicious death in a person who does not have a disease that explains the death, it must be classified as death by Covid-19, despite the fact that a diagnostic test has not been performed.

This highlights the Government’s calculation, which only includes cases confirmed by PCR.