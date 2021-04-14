Healthcare prolongs uncertainty over AstraZeneca and Janssen until the EMA issues its reports next week

The uncertainty about when to start vaccinating with Janssen or to which groups of population can be inoculated AstraZeneca remains, at least Until next week. Government and autonomous communities have analyzed this Wednesday the progress of the vaccination process, the latest setbacks related to the possible adverse effects of these two vaccines and the hope that opens with the increase in doses of Pfizer that will arrive soon.

The meeting, however, concluded without relevant decisions, which are postponed to next week. It is then that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to issue “scientific opinions” to determine whether the six blood clots reported in the United States – over 6.8 million vaccinated people – are related to Janssen and to try refine what ages and sex Thromboses that have been associated with AstraZeneca are more likely.

“We are waiting, as always, for what the EMA does, but it is a path that we have traveled before, “said the Minister of Health at a press conference, Carolina Darias, thus referring to what happened last week with AstraZeneca and the blood clots possibly linked to it. Based on this decision, the Government decided to suspend vaccination with it for those under 60 years of age, a decision that Darias defended this Wednesday, although he has ended up admitting that it is subject to review.

Janssen

Now it is the turn of Janssen, after the United States stopped the injections and the pharmaceutical company decided this Tuesday delay the delivery of the doses committed to Europe. Finally, the 146,000 doses have arrived this Wednesday as planned, but with Janssen’s request and the Government’s commitment not to distribute them among the communities. Thus, they will remain in a central warehouse of the Ministry of Health until the EMA pronounces itself, next week, on thrombi.

For now, the European body has indicated in a statement that “is accelerating this assessment” and that “expects to issue a recommendation next week”. Until then, he simply says that the benefits of the vaccine “outweigh the risks of side effects.”

Minister Darias, for her part, pointed out that the vaccine will be distributed “as soon as the EMA – the PRAC, its Pharmacovigilance Committee – issues an assessment, unless there is another consideration that should be taken into account.”

The Janssen vaccine was to be inoculated at people between 70 and 79 years old, that for the moment they will be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, as those over 80 have done, whom Darias has urged to finish immunizing and next week. At the same time, the vaccination with AstraZeneca of people between 60 and 69 continues, With all this, Darias has aimed to “April-May” as the time when the entire population over 60 should be vaccinated.

AstraZeneca and under 60

What will happen to those under 60 is also still unknown. Although with reservations, Darias has been open to study the request that the Community of Madrid and Andalusia They have transferred to the Interterritorial Council this Wednesday, so that those who request it can be vaccinated with AstraZeneca by signing a consent. As the minister has said, it will be studied in the two bodies that precede the ratification of the agreements by ministers and councilors, the Vaccine Commission and the Public Health Commission. The minister has not advanced any decision and he has limited himself to saying that it will be decided “based on scientific evidence” and that “it is an issue to consider.”

On the other hand, the Council has also analyzed the detailed study by age group that the EMA will present on April 22 on which cohorts could affect the thrombi that have been associated with the Oxford vaccine -222 in Europe among 34 million people at the beginning of April-. This was requested by the European Commission last week after the extraordinary Council of Health Ministers that analyzed the EMA’s conclusions on AstraZeneca. One more time, Darias has defended that those under 60 years of age should not be vaccinated with it, but, at the same time, the government and communities await the conclusions of the European body.

So is the decision about what to do with people who have already received a first dose of this vaccine. Darias has hoped it will be a matter of “a few days.”

In the same way, this Wednesday also has not responded to the proposal of Catalonia to space the interval between the first and second doses of Pfizer beyond 21 days, although he has been open to study it. As he has said, a decision will be made based on the Public Health report provided by the Generalitat – which sets the effectiveness of the first dose at 50% – and others that the Ministry is preparing in collaboration with the Carlos Health Institute. III.

More doses of Pfizer

Amid so much uncertainty, the Interterritorial Council had the opportunity this Wednesday to analyze the “very important” news that Pfizer will advance delivery to the EU of 50 million doses between April and June that it was going to supply in the fourth quarter of the year. According to Darias, Spain will “between four and five” millions, almost the same doses as the 5.5 million Janssen expected through June.

However, it is not a question of substituting one for another, because the minister has trusted that the opinion of the EMA will allow to start vaccinating with it and has ensured that the committed amounts remain “unchanged”that is, 300,000 doses in April, 1.3 million in May and 3.9 million in June.

Euthanasia

Apart from the pandemic, the Interterritorial Council has decided this Wednesday to create a technical working group that in three months will prepare a manual of good practices to apply the Euthanasia Law, that will take effect on June 25, even before the time limit for the document to be finalized.