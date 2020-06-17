There are 33 workers from the Mexican Institute of Social Security and 14 from the Morelos health sector (Photo: . / David Guzmán)

The general director of the Morelos Health Services, Héctor Barón Olivares, reported that 14 dependency workers have processed various shelters to avoid attending patients infected with coronavirus, since they consider themselves susceptible to contracting the COVID-19 disease for having different chronic-degenerative diseases.

Furthermore, they reported 33 health workers from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the same amparos situation, according to El Universal reports. On the other hand, they pointed out that there are complaints about the insensitivity of the health sector for the protection of its integrity.

Some anonymous accounts collected by the Mexican media revealed that doctors, nurses and nurses made the decision because they feel insecure about working between deficient protective equipment, as well as inputs or inadequate measures in hygiene protocols.

According to Barón, among the personnel who left their job at the institution in Morelos without a cover or a history of illnesses that could put them among the population at risk, There are pregnant women and people over 70 years old.

On the other hand, the staff that presented their protection correspond to workers in the nursing area of ​​the Hospital de la Mujer in Yautepec, where births or caesarean sections and diseases such as cancer are exclusively attended.

To cover the vacancies that for the moment will not work, Olivares assured that 40 male and female nurses were hired (Photo: Cuartoscuro.)

To cover the vacancies that for the moment will not work, Olivares assured that 40 male and female nurses were hired destined for hospitals with the highest occupancy of beds for COVID-19 such as the Temixco Hospital.

The state of Morelos revealed a total of 1,925 patients with COVID-19 disease until June 16 from 2020, but only 240 were considered as assets; that is, they showed symptoms during the last 14 days.

Of the total, 41.66% are women, while 58.34% are men. Furthermore, 49.66% required hospitalization at different levels of severity; while the remaining 50.34% were able to continue their recovery from home with all the necessary preventive and isolation protocols.

The main comorbidities detected in infected patients were hypertension in 22.91%; diabetes in 21.92%, obesity in 19.53%; as well as smoking by 6.86%. The most recurrent age ranges were population of 30 to 34 years old in men and women, as well as 50 to 54 years old.

Moreover, they were revealed 322 people awaiting their medical results, but listed as suspicious. In addition, an estimate of 1,344 fully recovered patients was given. 351 deaths were also revealed.

Authorities report a total of 161 workers in the nursing area infected with coronavirus and 140 in the area of ​​doctors (Photo: . / Gustavo Graf)

31.91% of total deaths are women, while the remaining 68.09% are men. The report also indicates that 88.32% died hospitalized with different levels of severity, but only 11.68% lost their lives since their preventive isolation at home.

The most deadly comorbidities so far are diabetes with 43.02%, hypertension with 37.89% and obesity with 20.23%. In fourth place with just 7.69% is smoking.

Until now, authorities report a total of 161 nursing area workers infected with coronavirus, in addition to an estimated 118 recovered and three dead. In the medical area, there are a total of 140 confirmed with COVID-19 disease, an estimated 90 recovered and eight deaths. Other workers in the sector add 58 infections, an estimated 42 recoveries and two deaths.

