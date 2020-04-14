It’s about 20% more than your salary; It is effective from March 16 and until the pandemic ends.

Víctor Hugo Borja, director of benefits of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), announced that the health workers who directly work in the treatment of patients with Covid-19 coronavirus, they will receive an additional 20% to their salary.

According to the federal official, this bond It is effective from March 16 and until the pandemic ends.

Borja added that in this way they seek in the IMSS to recognize those who work with coronaviruses, so it can be considered as an occupational risk. “According to the Federal Labor Law, these are consider risks related to occupation“

“We recognize health workers. But we want the entire population to recognize them. Not only from the IMSS, but also private workers, “he said.

The director of benefits of the IMSS explained that the bonus of 20% additional to the salary will be awarded to the workers who attend this contingency in 184 units for the attention of the Covid-19.

“Of these, 19 are 100% Covid-19, that is, they only treat patients with coronaviruses; 155 units are hybrids that will continue to attend emergencies and other services that we cannot stop attending and other units created for Covid, ”he said.

Cp Salud Imss Bono Covid-19, 13abr20 by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd