Health withdraws from the market a supplement that claims to be “natural” but hides its true composition

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has ordered the prohibition and withdrawal from the market of the + ACTIVE product capsules, a food supplement, which is presented as a “natural product” and “conceals” from the consumer “its true composition” with misleading information on safety.

The Aemps informs in a note that the product contains the active substance nortadalafil in sufficient quantity to restore, correct or modify a physiological function “by exerting a pharmacological action, which gives it the legal status of a drug.”

This substance is not declared on the labeling, which indicates “misleadingly” a series of products of plant origin.

Nortadalafil is indicated, explains the agency under the Ministry of Health, to restore the impaired erectile function by increasing penile blood flow by selective inhibition of phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5).

PDE-5 inhibitors, Aemps continues, are contraindicated in patients with heart attack acute myocardium; unstable angina; exertional angina; heart failure; uncontrolled arrhythmias; hypotension (blood pressure × 90/50 mmHg); and uncontrolled arterial hypertension, among others.

Nortadalafil is a risk

In particular, the presence of nortadalafil poses a risk to those individuals who are especially susceptible to suffering from adverse reactions with the consumption of PDE-5 inhibitors.

And it is these individuals who “precisely” could turn to products of this type, “allegedly natural, herbal, as a theoretically safe alternative to authorized prescription drugs, “according to Aemps.

These products “are also presented with an emphasis on their supposed safety, misleadingly based on their natural composition.”

With all these risks, and the fact that the product has not been evaluated and authorized prior to marketing by Aemps, “being its presence in the illegal market”, the agency has ordered as a precautionary measure the marketing ban and withdrawal from the market of all copies.

Aemps learned of the commercialization of this product through the Castilla-La Mancha Health Council, within the framework of Operation PANGEA XIII.

As indicated on its labeling, this product has been manufactured by the company Parapharm SRL and distributed by the company Bestdeal 2014 SL