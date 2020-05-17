The Ministry of Health will regulate in the coming days the mandatory use of masks in public places. This has been confirmed this Sunday & nbsp;the government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, from Moncloa, after the meeting of the Chief Executive, Pedro Sánchez, & nbsp;with their counterparts in the communities. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The Ministry of Health will regulate the mandatory use of masks in public places in the next few days. This has been confirmed this Sunday by the government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, from Moncloa, after the meeting of the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, with his counterparts in the communities.

the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who has assured that “there is a very broad consensus regarding the adoption of this measure.” “data-reactid =” 27 “>” Health was studying it and will regulate it in the coming days, “he clarified. Subsequently, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, confirmed at the same press conference, who assured that “there is a very broad consensus regarding the adoption of this measure.”

“In the coming days an order will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) that is still being valued with the autonomous communities and with the experts,” he said.

However, Illa has stressed that she will not “anticipate the specific details” and that this Monday there will be an inter-territorial meeting where the issue will be discussed.

The minister He had already reiterated on different occasions that the use of the mask on public roads is “highly recommended and necessary when the safety distance cannot be maintained.” “data-reactid =” 31 “> The minister had already reiterated on different occasions that The use of the mask on public roads is “highly recommended and necessary when the safety distance cannot be maintained.”

Although, Illa stressed that this measure would not be mandatory until it was possible to guarantee its use to the entire population. “There are a number of technical considerations that have to be taken into consideration. It is not that simple, “he admitted.

the community of Madrid She has been in favor of extending the use of protective masks in public and private spaces, as both the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, how the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.“data-reactid =” 33 “> For its part, the Community of Madrid has been in favor of extending the use of protective masks in public and private spaces, as both the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The Government has confirmed that there will be no departure time slots in municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants.“data-reactid =” 34 “> This Sunday, in addition, the Government has confirmed that there will be no departure time slots in municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants.

