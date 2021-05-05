Health will lower the age threshold to vaccinate with Jannsen for the population between 50 and 59 years old

The process of vaccination “goes like a shot“, in the words of the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and the communities have already begun to vaccinate or plan to do so in the next few days to immunize the population between 50 and 59 years old. At the moment, it has started with the oldest of that decade and is being inoculated Pfizer or Modern, to which it will foreseeably be added Janssen, the single dose vaccine.

The general directors of Health of the Ministry and the communities have planned lower the age at which Janssen is prescribed, currently to the population between 70 and 79 years old, so that those in their fifties can also be vaccinated with it, the next group that will begin to be vaccinated.

In the middle will be the people who have between 60 and 69 years and that at the moment they are the only ones for which it is prescribed the AstraZeneca vaccine, although between 66 and 69 years any other available is also being injected. This Wednesday, the Community of Madrid and Andalusia have again unsuccessfully requested that the age limits be eliminated for this serum. Darias’ response is that the Public Health Commission agreed last week to maintain the restriction of injecting it to those under 60 and to give an additional month to determine how to continue with people who already have a first dose.

It will be this same Public Health Commission that this week or the next will study the lowering of the age threshold to be able to inoculate them with Janssen.