The Government is determined to root out the coronavirus problem. To do this, the Ministry of Health foresees that, if the present football and basketball seasons are to be restarted, it will be done without the public attending both stadiums and pavilions. The return of people to sporting events will be considered beyond the summer, although there is the possibility that until 2021 it will be played behind closed doors.

Everything will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in our country and learn more about this pandemic, which now totals almost 100,000 deaths worldwide. In Health they hope that there will be medical advances and that the virus is not as lethal as until now, but solutions such as a possible vaccine will have to be expected.

“Logic suggests that it will take time for people to return to sporting events. It is still too early to know what is going to happen », they say from the Superior Sports Council. This body, under the Ministry of Culture, will make the final decision based on the indications of the Ministry of Health and the reports of technicians and experts and will not admit pressure from competitions such as the League or the ACB to speed up the processes.

It seems logical and evident that the return of the public to sporting events will be one of the last vetoes to be lifted and from the organizations that govern sports competitions they assume that it will be like this. OKDIARIO can assure that there will be no public in the remainder of the season in both football and basketball.

The worst case scenario

With the coronavirus pandemic in the slowdown phase, according to health authorities, what worries the government the most now is that a second wave of infections can repeat the situation suffered in recent weeks. It is for this reason that the ban on playing sports competitions with the public until the end of 2020 would also be considered.

This measure would imply ending the current season and starting 2020-2021 without an audience in the stands of stadiums and sports courts. A rule that, according to government sources, would go along the lines of avoiding large crowds to avoid the dreaded second wave. In addition to sport also It would have an effect on large cultural events such as concerts or festivals.

Although the restriction on the entrance of spectators would allow to resume the main sports competitions, which have been suspended since before the state of alarm, nevertheless, This decision would have a strong impact on the coffers of the clubs. The entities would stop entering significant amounts for ticket sales and would jeopardize the renewal of many subscriptions for the next season, especially in the more modest clubs.