Health wants to vaccinate adolescents two weeks before the next school year

Minister Carolina Darias asserted this Friday that the Executive’s intention is to immunize adolescents “two weeks before the school year begins.”

In Europe, the Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for children aged 12 years and over. Thus, some communities such as Andalusia have already advanced that in August they hope to start this process so that young people can go to the institute vaccinated in September.

Education has already warned that the Government’s priority is to maintain presence for the next academic year.

Darias has indicated that the objective now is to reduce to 50 cases of accumulated incidence and has insisted that we must continue fighting against the virus, because “it is the only enemy we have, we have no other (…) and we have to corner it” , has added.

He remarked that, although the data have improved, “we cannot trust each other” and a common framework of action is necessary, such as the one that has been agreed. “It is not admissible that in health measures there is a partisan struggle like the one there is,” he lamented.

