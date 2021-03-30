Health wants to administer the Janssen vaccine in people over 66 years of age

A technician analyzes samples of the virus (Photo: DOUGLAS MAGNO via AFP via Getty Images)

Health wants to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 65 years of age, the limit set so far, for essential professions and to use the new Janssen drug from 66 years of age for the general population.

The Public Health Commission has met this Tuesday to work on an update of the vaccination plan in Spain, the fifth since it was published, to which the Janssen vials, the only ones with a single dose schedule, will be added in a few days.

This will apply to those over 66, a sector that was already receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (both with a two-injection regimen). According to the Commission’s proposal, which is made up of Health and the communities, that of Janssen could also be applied to groups such as the homeless or the severely disabled.

On AstraZeneca, the body defends that “taking into account the new scientific evidence and the authorized technical data sheet, the age limit is extended”.

With it, Health sources continue, “the vaccination of the population groups prioritized by their essential activity will therefore be completed, such as health and social health personnel who are not first-line and workers of health institutions and active groups with an essential function in society such as those of the State Security Forces and Bodies or teachers for example (groups 3 B and C and 6) ”.

The details of the plan proposed by the Commission must be approved by the Interterritorial Health Council, which meets this Wednesday.

7.7 million vaccines

Spain has already put 7,736,611 doses, 90.9% of the slightly more than 8.5 million received by the communities. Among all those vaccinated there are 2,644,076 people already immunized for having ac …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.