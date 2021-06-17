Health! US suspends tariffs on Scotch whiskey

LONDON. Scotch whiskey makers breathed a sigh of relief Thursday after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs it imposed on one of Scotland’s top exports, following the resolution of a long-standing trade dispute between Washington and Brussels over subsidies to Boeing aircraft companies. and Airbus.

It was in 2019 that then-President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on single malt Scotch whiskey as part of the trade dispute over aerospace subsidies. While the UK is no longer a member of the EU, it was a member of the bloc when the tariffs were imposed and is a major player in the European aerospace company Airbus.

Earlier this week, the United States and the EU reached an agreement to end their trade differences. The advance paved the way for a five-year suspension of tariffs that both sides applied to a variety of products, including olive oil, cheese and whiskey. The Scotch Whiskey Association estimated that the tariffs caused more than $ 850 million (600 million pounds) in lost exports.

This is very good news for Scotch whiskey, ”said Karen Betts, executive director of the association. “This agreement removes the threat that tariffs will be reimposed on Scotch whiskey next month and allows distillers to focus on recovering exports to our largest and most valuable export market.”

A thaw was expected in relations between United States and the EU after the election of President Joe Biden, who made clear his intention to improve ties. Washington agreed in March to temporarily suspend Trump-era tariffs in an attempt to negotiate a solution.

