Health updates the following covid vaccination groups according to type of patients and ages

Spain wants to accelerate the rate of vaccination for all its population and it is estimated that April may be the key month to join forces and set the goal of 70% of population immunized in summer.

In total, this week almost 2 million doses of vaccines will have been received in Spain. At 672,750 doses from Pfizer and 393,600 from Modern, which arrived last Monday in Spanish territory, another million doses of AstraZeneca will be added this Thursday, which will be distributed by the Communities tomorrow Friday. And it will be in the middle of the month when the single-dose vaccine lands Janssen, of which a total of 20 million doses are expected.

The focus is now on completely closing the group of over 80 years still in process, as well as essential social health workers -such as policemen and teachers-. And later extend the calendar to people between 70 and 79, those between 60 and 69, also those under 60 with risk conditions, as well as those who have between 56 and 59 and 45 and 55.

This extension of the vaccination spectrum was reflected this Wednesday in the document that Health distributed after being approved on Tuesday – ‘Vaccination strategy against COVID-19 in Spain’-.

“High risk” people

In the fifth edition of the Health strategy, it is contemplated that seriously and chronically ill patients are already vaccinated because they are considered to be “very high risk”, so it will be done simultaneously with the age group of 70 to 79 years and with vaccines Messenger RNA, “in order to achieve the greatest protection in a shorter period of time”.

The typology of diseases are: people with transplant of hematopoietic progenitors, solid organ transplantation and waiting list for it, people on hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, oncohematological disease, Cancer solid organ being treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy, lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy, infection with HIV immunosuppressed, people with primary immunodeficiency and people with Down’s Syndrome over 40 years old.

In MadridFor example, people ages 77 to 79 will start getting vaccinated immediately after Easter.

Astrazeneca up to 65 and single dose of Janssen

Sanidad agreed to extend the 55 to 65 years the age limit up to which you can vaccinate AstraZeneca. In addition, population groups prioritized for their essential activity will also be vaccinated, such as health and social health personnel who are not frontline and workers of health institutions and active groups with an essential function in society such as those of the Forces and Corps. State Security or teachers for example.

Regarding Janssen, which will be the fourth vaccine in Spain, it will be used in older age groups, that is, for now, it will be administered to people over 70 years and it will be incorporated into the catalog of vaccines that they are already receiving and of which they are part Pfizer and Modern.

What about the 66-69 age group

Health not specified at the moment in what situation are the people from 66 to 69 years old, who at the moment have not been identified in the progressive updates of the Vaccination Strategy.

Who has been immunized so far

The groups vaccinated so far are mostly those over 80, health and social health personnel, essential workers -such as policemen and teachers- and they have started part of the group from 55 to 65.

Who are the following

The people between 70 and 79, those between 60 and 69, also those under 60 with risk conditions, as well as those between 56 and 59 and 45 and 55. The fifth update of the vaccination strategy approved last Tuesday by the Public Health Commission collects the indications for the vaccine Janssen when it is available in Spain next April, it will be aimed at people over 66 years of age.

With the vaccine AstraZeneca People aged 56-65 years will continue to be vaccinated, starting with the oldest, and the age limit has been extended to 65 years to complete immunization of essential worker groups.

Uneven rhythm in Communities

Each Community is regulating its vaccine strategy individually. Thus, some began vaccinating those over 90, in others those over 80 and others, including Madrid, have already begun to vaccinate those over 60 with AstraZeneca.

Can I refuse to get vaccinated?

As indicated this Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the Vaccination Strategy does not contemplate this possibility. “If he doesn’t get vaccinated, he wouldn’t get vaccinated for now.”

How long does immunity last?

It is unknown for the moment how long the immunity of vaccines against covid lasts, as stated by the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE), something that can be evaluated as time goes by. In this way, it is not known whether it will be necessary to be vaccinated every year, as happens, for example, with the flu and the SEE assures in this regard that if there are no variants that evade the effect of the vaccine, it is most likely that it will be prolonged.